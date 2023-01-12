Ertuğruloğlu: “The Right Policy is Being Carried Out on Cyprus”

Foreign Minister, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, said that the correct policy is being pursued on the basis of the existence of two sovereign equal states on Cyprus, and that there will be no new partnership with the Greeks.

The Foreign Minister, together with its President, Rüşat Aydoğan, received the delegation of the Turkey – Turkish Republic of Cyprus Cooperation Association. Reporting to the members of the delegation about the past and present developments in the Cyprus issue, Mr Ertuğruloğlu said that after the Cyprus talks held in Crans Montana, Switzerland in 2017, failed due to Greek bigotry, a new path on the Cyprus issue was embarked upon. Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu said, “Therefore, there is no longer a process called federation talks, and there will never be. If a negotiation process is to be continued the existence of two sovereign equal states on the island must be accepted first and if two sovereign states sit at the table, then it will be settled,” he said.

“No new partnership with the Greeks”

Emphasizing that there is no new partnership with the Greeks, who base the Cyprus problem on the claim of “occupation and invasion”, the Foreign Minister said, “As long as they, the Greeks, are treated as the state and we are treated as a group within that state, I say that there will never be a new partnership with the Greeks. . We will shape the future with good neighbourly relations as two separate states side by side, as neighbouring states.”

The Minister mentioned that, for the first time after 2017, the policy of recognition of the state came to the fore, and said that making the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus an observer member in the Organization of Turkish States (TDT) with its own name and flag is the beginning of the process leading to recognition.

“Due to its decisions on Cyprus, the EU should be ashamed”

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu said: “Our strength comes from our Motherland. For us, there is no such world as Turkey without Turkish Cypriots. There can be no such thing. We are members of the Turkish nation in this world. Turkish Cypriots know very well that they cannot and should not be without a homeland. An example of this is the European Union. We will not enter the EU, which Turkey is not in, even if they invite us, as a state. If Turkey is not admitted we have no business or place there.”

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu said that the European Union should be ashamed of its decisions on Cyprus and should apologize to the Turkish Cypriots.

Source (Turkish): TRNC Public Information Office Facebook



