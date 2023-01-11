Esentepe Sunk By 4 Goal 10 Minute Salvo

By Richard Beale….

After impressing in the first half leading 1-0, Esentepe were blown away by a 4 goal blast in the opening 10 minutes of the second half in this friendly match between these League 1 rivals.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 PERA L. GENÇLER BİRLİĞİ SK 4 (friendly match)

Tuesday January 10th : Acapulco Hotel Training Stadium.

The impressive Acapulco Hotel Training complex was the setting for this friendly match on a sunny but chilly January afternoon. The playing surface was in immaculate condition and the game proved to be a good work out for these League 1 rivals. The result was not important, it was better than a training session and both teams used all their squad members.

Esentepe started with HÜSEYİN ERMIŞ in the starting line up, “Raul” retired at the end of last season, we have missed him and he has missed his football, he has been coaxed out of retirement and was soon splaying passes around as if he never retired.

Esentepe also included in their squad striker MELİH RAHMAN NİŞANCI from Turkey, don’t know if he has signed yet or is on trial, he played the entire second half and showed some nice touches.

Esentepe dominated most of the first half where Kağan, Tuğra, Salih and Raul were very prominent . KAĞAN opened the scoring after 20 minutes and was Esentepe best player, playing in his more favoured central midfield role.

Esentepe made 9 changes at the break including the return of teenage goalkeeper Osman Erdoğan, who has been on loan to Miracle Değirmenlik. Unfortunately, Osmond did not have a great start to his return picking out the ball of his net 4 times in the opening 10 minutes of the second half (47, 49, 52, 55 minutes, not to sure who scored the goals).

EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI hit a late goal for Esentepe to make the score more respectable.

ESENTEPE TEAM (first half) Tuğrul (gk) ; Mahmut Izoğlu, Devran, Okan, Emek : Salih, Tuğra, Hüseyin : Kağan : Şahin : Deniz.

ESENTEPE TEAM (second half) ; Osmond (Burak 75, gk) ; Mustafa, Şenol, Nersin, Okan : Mahmut Şen, Salih, Emre : Semih : Melih, Ege Can.

ESENTEPE NEXT FRIENDLY MATCH : Friday January 13 : kick off 2-30pm : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

ESENTEPE KKSK v DÜZKAYA KOSK.

