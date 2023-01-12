Reports That Türkiye Prevents Missing Persons Search Are Untrue

Müftüzade: “News reports that Türkiye prevents the search for the missing persons do not reflect the truth”

The Turkish Cypriot member of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), Hakkı Müftüzade stated that the recent news, which have frequently surfaced, that claim that Türkiye is preventing the search for missing persons, do not reflect the truth. Turkish News Agency (TAK) received a response from Müftüzade regarding the recent statements of the Greek Cypriot Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues, Fotis Fotiou. Mr Müftüzade pointed out that in a press statement made through the United Nations on July 31, 1997, both leaders in Cyprus decided not to politicise the issue of missing persons. He noted that despite this decision, these rumours have not ended.

Mr Müftüzade added that, on the contrary, since the beginning of the excavation activities, all kinds of support has been given unilaterally by Türkiye to the Committee. He announced that work in the military zone proceeds and has been accelerated. He added that the demands of the Committee, in the military zones, are met quickly and they do not have any trouble. The Committee Member also stated that in addition to the ongoing excavations in the military zone, excavation preparation activities have started in Maraş and Derinya regions.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

