Girne City Council Holds Second Meeting

January 12, 2023

Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul, City Council Members and administrative staff came together at the second council meeting, which lasted approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.

At the meeting the following items were discussed; the establishment of Councillors of the Union of Municipalities, creation of Collective Bargaining Members, establishment of the Appointment and Examination Commission, establishment of the Traffic Commission, establishment of the Street Commission, establishment of the City Aesthetics Committee, establishment of the Social Assistance Committee, Sports Committee, establishment of the City Museum Project, creation of Committee Members for Belpaz Ltd. establishment of the Evaluation Committee, establishment of the Health Committee, establishment of the Education Committee, and the establishment of the Tourism Committee.

The assembly meeting also discussed, as an off agenda item, the first steps to be taken for starting the work to permit public access to Karakum Beach. At the meeting, it was emphasized that steps would be taken in consultation with the owners in the region focussing on the coastal road. At the meeting, it was reported that a request was made to the Girne District Governorate regarding the work on the road-work project, and it was stated that a process would be initiated in contact with the Ministry of Interior and the Council of Ministers on maps and road route.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Busy Meeting To Resolve Problems Of Girne Harbour Renovation

Busy Meeting To Resolve Problems Of Girne Harbour Renovation

January 11, 2023
CyprusScene brings lots of News and Reviews on Youtube

CyprusScene brings lots of News and Reviews on Youtube

January 11, 2023

You may have missed

Esentepe Sunk By 4 Goal 10 Minute Salvo

Esentepe Sunk By 4 Goal 10 Minute Salvo

January 11, 2023
Girne City Council Holds Second Meeting

Girne City Council Holds Second Meeting

January 11, 2023
3 Points To Türkmenköy In Vital Match.

3 Points To Türkmenköy In Vital Match.

January 11, 2023
Busy Meeting To Resolve Problems Of Girne Harbour Renovation

Busy Meeting To Resolve Problems Of Girne Harbour Renovation

January 11, 2023
CyprusScene brings lots of News and Reviews on Youtube

CyprusScene brings lots of News and Reviews on Youtube

January 11, 2023
Subscribe and donate to help save a Sea Turtle

Subscribe and donate to help save a Sea Turtle

January 10, 2023
%d bloggers like this: