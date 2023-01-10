Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 13/14/15
By Richard Beale….
Still only the BTM League 1 in operation until the AKSA Football Leagues returns at the end of this month.
What few matches there are I have featured the matches in possible ex pat locations.
ALL MATCHES KİCK OFFS AT 2-00pm – PLEASE SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL
|Fri Jan 13
|Esentepe KKSK
|Düzkaya KOSK
|Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium (Friendly, 2-30 kick off)
|Sat Jan 14
|Geçitkale GSK
|BTM
|1461 İskele Trabzonspor
|Geçitkale Stadium
|Sat Jan 14
|Karaoğlanoğlu
|BTM
|Gülgün Süt Düzova
|Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain View Hotel)
|Sun Jan 15
|Methmetçik
|BTM
|German Gold Akova Vurdu
|Mehmetçik Stadium
|Sun Jan 15
|Çanakkale TSK
|BTM
|Türkmenköy ASK
|Famağusta Muharrem Döveç Stad
|Sun Jan 15
|Tatlısu HOBSK
|BTM
|Ortaköy SK
|Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium