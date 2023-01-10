January 10, 2023

By Richard Beale….

Still only the BTM League 1 in operation until the AKSA Football Leagues returns at the end of this month.

What few matches there are I have featured the matches in possible ex pat locations.

ALL MATCHES KİCK OFFS AT 2-00pm  –  PLEASE SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL

Fri Jan 13 Esentepe KKSK Düzkaya KOSK Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium (Friendly, 2-30 kick off)
Sat Jan 14 Geçitkale GSK BTM 1461 İskele Trabzonspor Geçitkale Stadium
Sat Jan 14 Karaoğlanoğlu BTM Gülgün Süt Düzova Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain View Hotel)
Sun Jan 15 Methmetçik BTM German Gold Akova Vurdu Mehmetçik Stadium
Sun Jan 15 Çanakkale TSK BTM Türkmenköy ASK Famağusta Muharrem Döveç Stad
Sun Jan 15 Tatlısu HOBSK BTM Ortaköy SK Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium

 

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 6th January 2022

January 10, 2023
A magical Mayhem Show on New Year’s Eve at the Diiva Restaurant

January 8, 2023

Subscribe and donate to help save a Sea Turtle

January 10, 2023
Local “Council Meetings” Start On 20th January – Mayor Şenkul 

January 10, 2023
SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 6th January 2022

January 10, 2023
Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul Meets with Girne Region School Heads

January 10, 2023
Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 13/14/15

January 10, 2023
A magical Mayhem Show on New Year’s Eve at the Diiva Restaurant

January 8, 2023
