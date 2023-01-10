Local Football Fixtures For Weekend January 13/14/15

By Richard Beale….

Still only the BTM League 1 in operation until the AKSA Football Leagues returns at the end of this month.

What few matches there are I have featured the matches in possible ex pat locations.

ALL MATCHES KİCK OFFS AT 2-00pm – PLEASE SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL

Fri Jan 13 Esentepe KKSK Düzkaya KOSK Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium (Friendly, 2-30 kick off) Sat Jan 14 Geçitkale GSK BTM 1461 İskele Trabzonspor Geçitkale Stadium Sat Jan 14 Karaoğlanoğlu BTM Gülgün Süt Düzova Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain View Hotel) Sun Jan 15 Methmetçik BTM German Gold Akova Vurdu Mehmetçik Stadium Sun Jan 15 Çanakkale TSK BTM Türkmenköy ASK Famağusta Muharrem Döveç Stad Sun Jan 15 Tatlısu HOBSK BTM Ortaköy SK Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium

Like this: Like Loading...