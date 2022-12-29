Mayor Handover Ceremony held in Girne

Murat Şenkul took over the task of being the mayor from Nidai Güngördü with the ceremony held in Girne Municipality New Service building today the 29th Decemember 2022.



The handover ceremony was attended by CTP Girne District President Deputy Ongun Talat, Deputy Fikri Toros, former Mayor of Girne Municipality Sümer Aygın and city council members elected in the new term.

Nidai Güngördü, the former mayor of Girne Municipality, who spoke during the handover ceremony, stated that the local election and propaganda process took place in a very mature and democratic environment in Girne and that there was no negativity expressed in the city.



Nidai Güngördü wished success to Murat Şenkul, who was elected as the mayor of Girne, to the new city council members, muhktars and members, and expressed his belief that they will do good work in the country and in the city.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul also stated that they met with Nidai Güngördü on Monday after the election and said that Güngördü had a great influence on the absence of a tense atmosphere in the municipality during the handover.

Emphasizing that even though the mayors hand over their duties, the municipal staff will always be at work, Şenkul, who asked the staff not to have any worries, said that they would only change the administration in the municipality.

Congratulating the elected municipal council members, muhktars and members, Şenkul stated that they will do good works together in Girne and said that they will do their best to carry on the work that Güngördü has done in 8 and a half years.

Şenkul said, “This is a relay race, together with the mayor, the city council and the people of the city, we will try to carry the flag further from where we bought it” and emphasized that all the names who preside over the Girne Municipality will benefit from their experience, advice and knowledge.

Emphasizing that the Girne Municipality Building is the home of everyone and its door is always open to all mayors, Şenkul stated that they want to keep the democratic culture experienced during the election process alive during the 4-year term of office and that everyone in the city is at peace with each other.

Expressing that he is happy to be the first mayor born in Girne, Şenkul emphasized that their goal in the new period that started in Girne is to raise the city, and said that in the new period, Girne should be embraced more by the municipality and the public.

He also said that his doors will always be open to the public during his tenure, Şenkul stated that they will expand the Alo 185 line that Güngördü brought to life and put it into the service for the people of Girne.

Şenkul thanked the former mayor of Girne Municipality, Nidai Güngördü for his services, and wished him health and happiness in his future life.

At the end of the handover ceremony, the new mayor of Girne Municipality, Murat Şenkul, presented a plaque of appreciation to former mayor Nidai Güngördü.

After the handover ceremony, former mayor Nidai Güngördü said goodbye to the municipal employees and left the service building.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

