CyprusScene weekly video review for 24th December 2022

December 29, 2022

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene weekly review of news and reviews from Northern Cyprus.

We created and published a video interview with Hakan Redif of the British Residents Society to help and promote their lobbying campaign to the UK Government and shared this widely to reach as many thousands of UK citizens as possible to encourage them to participate by sending their protest letters to their local UK MP and the UK Foreign Office requesting fair and equal treatment for the TRNC and people living in it.

To hear  further news and reviews please play the video below:

