Deniz Double Wins Derby Match

This “Black Sea derby” match as expected was a close fought affair with Kaplıca finally coming out winners thanks to two goals from their top goal scorer DENİZ SERT.

Results : KAPLICA KARADENIZ 61 2 KURSTAN 1461 ISKELE TRABZONSPOR 1

Saturday December 24: Iktisatbank BTM League 1 Red Group : Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium.

A bright sunny Christmas Eve morning and with a 10-30am I fancied a dabble in watching a BTM League 1 and a ‘Black Sea “ derby grabbed my interest.

I am a Esentepe die hard through and through but I do enjoy watching teams from the surrounding areas. I don’t get the opportunity very often to watch Kaplıca but I was made very welcome by some familiar faces at the Emre Genç Stadium. I wasn’t the only Englishmen there nice to see my old “mucker” Kevin he also likes his local football make the effort as well.

Kaplıca had a half chance as early as the 4th minute when following a direct goal kick by Soner that was flicked on to their Captain Ogün Dursun through on goal but unfortunately he screwed his left foot shot wide.

A cagey opening with both teams sizing each other up, with the home team the more enterprising.

In the 24th minute however Iskele had a chance when Yunus Almas was allowed to progress into the Kaplıca half before hitting a low shot that goalkeeper Soner diving to his left to save.

Kaplıca replied in the 30th minute with a good build up, Ekrem Çakiral went on a good run into the Iskele half passing to Ogün who set up Caner who shot narrowly wide.

Kaplıca were urged on by their fanatical supporters, drum beating applauding every good work by the home team.

Kaplıca took the lead in the 39th minute following a right wing cross into the area where DENİZ SERT chested the ball down before hitting a shot pass Mehmet Dağal. 1-0

DENİZ SERT about to give Kaplıca the lead

Kaplıca were the better team in the first half with their midfield trio of Ekrem Çakiral, Emre, Eray and supplemented by Ogün getting the better of their counterparts.

HALF TIME SCORE : 1-0

The weather had clouded over, with rain on the horizon out to sea, with a strong breeze brewing up that aided Iskele.

In the 49th minute Ogün Köksal way out on the left tried his luck with a free kick that had the Kaplıca goalkeeper Soner diving to his right pushing the ball away for a corner.

Kubilay then had an effort aided by the breeze going past the left-hand post as Iskele were in control, with their midfield player Ramazan Çorkuk being more and more influential.

It was RAMAZAN who provided the equaliser in the 55th minute after they won a free kick, centrally just on the edge of the area. Ramazan kick curled over the wall and dipped into the left hand net giving goalkeeper Soner no chance. 1-1.

RAMAZAN ÇORUK free kick about to equalise for İskele.

Kaplıca had really lost their shape and mojo as the visitors continued to look dangerous, in the 63rd minute a good build up involving Yasin, Ramazan, was knocked back by Okan to Ramazan to shoot over a bar as

Iskele continued their good spell.

It was against the run of play that Kaplıca took the lead with a simple goal in the 77th minute a Ekrem free kick sailed over the Iskele defence for DENİZ SERT to run onto and fire past Mehmet. 2-1

This goal shocked the visitors and seemed to knock the wind out of them, with the home team coming close to sealing the match in the 80th minute. Yunus brought down Aziz right on the goal area line on the left hand side, Ekrem Aktaş free kick was brilliantly tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Mehmet.

Kaplıca ran down the final 10 minutes plus injury time without further scares.

FULL TIME SCORE : 2-1

KAPLICA “MAN of the MATCH’ ——Central back BATUHAN AK, composed, steady, unflustered and calm at the back.

ISKELE TRABZONSPOR ‘“MAN of the MATCH “ ——RAMAZAN ÇORUK – a classy performance from this talented midfield player.

