SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 23rd December 2022

December 28, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford….

It was a brilliant night for SuMart’s Christmas Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe on Friday 23rd December 2022 with all our friends coming to sing and enjoy a beautiful friendly evening together.

We had some fantastic singing as well as Turkish dancing from our happy group of people who were enjoying our Christmas get together.

Hati served some lovely food with homemade mushroom soups, bread, salad and a selection of chicken dishes and her service was great and we were all warm and enjoying the lovely Christmas spirit.

Thank you all to our guests for joining us as and entertaining us with your singing and even little Betty, Hati’s dog had her Christmas outfit on and finally thank you Hati for looking after us so well.

Our last 2022 Karaoke at Hati’s Café will be on Friday 30th December so please do book your table and meal to avoid disappointment as our events are very popular and this one is sure to be very special.

Keep Singing 

Susie Q Xxxx

