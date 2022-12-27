Susie’s Quiz results for 22nd December at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



It was a really a brilliant night for Susie’s Christmas Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 22nd December 2022 when everybody came in festive dress and you all looked amazing and even the Famous Lemon was dressed up for Christmas!

There was a great Christmas spirit thanks to you all and we had great food and service from Ali and his team who made us feel so much at home.

The rounds were all on Christmas with, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Tabletop, Music Round, Bump and Nominate, and the Letter Round this week was general knowledge

The results were:



1st Mistletoe Maniacs

2nd Sugar Plum Fairies

3rd Naughty Elves

4th Holly Jollys

5th Ho Ho Ho and the famous Christmas Lemon went to Santa’s Lil Helpers!

A special thank you to Ali and his team and to Linda and Lea for all their help and to everyone there who helped make it a Christmas we will always remember.

Thank you all for joining us and the last quiz of 2022 will be on Thursday 29th December so please book your tables and we look forward to seeing you again then.

Susie Q Xxxx

