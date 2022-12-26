A ceremony held on the occasion of National Struggle and Martyrs Week

December 27, 2022

A commemoration ceremony was held in front of Lefkoşa Martyrs’ Monument on the occasion of the 21-25 December National Struggle and Martyrs’ Week.

President Ersin Tatar noted the following in the special memorial book at the ceremony.

“You sacrificed your lives and reached the rank of martyrdom for the sake of preserving the honour, dignity, freedom, and independence of the Turkish Cypriot people in this land that we know as our homeland. By showing great resistance under the leadership of the Turkish Resistance Organization against the Greek Cypriot attacks launched 59 years ago with the aim of destroying the Turkish Cypriot people and making Cyprus a Hellenic island, you prevented the island from annexing to Greece while preserving the Turkish Cypriot presence in Cyprus.

After the sacrifice you have shown at the cost of your life and the epic resistance you have waged, the Turkish Cypriot people today live free and sovereign in their own homeland under the roof of their own state.

We have never forgotten our dear martyrs and we will never forget them. You will live in the hearts of the Turkish Cypriot people forever. We commemorate our martyrs with mercy and gratitude.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office

December 26, 2022
December 26, 2022

December 26, 2022
December 26, 2022
December 26, 2022
December 26, 2022
December 25, 2022
December 22, 2022
