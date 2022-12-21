ARUCAD Webinar Entitled “Consumer Electronics Design”

In the webinar entitled “Consumer Electronics Design” organized by Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Faculty of Design, Industrial Product Designer,Tobia Repossi, shared 10 design questions that can create or disrupt a new product, which can be considered as a design guide. The webinar was moderated by faculty member Assist. Assoc. Dr. Martina Callegaro, and was broadcast live on ARUCAD’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Tobia Repossi,who has worked in China, the USA and Europe, has twenty years of experience in furniture, electronic devices and industrial product design and whose designs are offered for sale in famous stores such as the Apple Store. In the “Consumer Electronics Design” webinar he made a presentation consisting of 10 recommendations and examples about applications that Industrial Designers can use. In the webinar Repossi said, “Following the 10 “steps” or “rules” I have underlined. “Any product can be successful in the market and have a longer life cycle”.

Those who want to watch the webinar again can access ARUCAD’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

