Sociologist Doğuş Derya At Levent College.

Sociologist Doğuş Derya was the guest of Levent College on Human Rights Day, celebrated since 1948 on December 10, the day the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted.

The lecture, attended by the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th graders, took place in a very friendly atmosphere. Doğuş Derya said, “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”. She gave information about the articles in the Declaration of Human Rights. She explained how these provisions are applied or not applied in the world and in our country. By giving examples from daily life she explained why the Declaration should be implemented and how important it was for the social life cycle. Students and Derya asked each other many questions.

In her speech, Doğuş Derya stated that human rights will be ensured only by treating women, children, men, status, disability and the like without any discrimination, befitting human dignity. The Declaration covered very wide categories from the right to life to freedom of religion and belief, from the right to work with dignity to the right to live in a healthy environment. She emphasised that human rights are an indivisible, interdependent and interconnected set of universal rights. During her talk, Derya suggested to the students to enquire into what is going on in their homes, schools, countries and the whole world, and to defend all universal rights for themselves and their environment.

The talk ended with applause and flowers presented to the guest.

Source (Turkish): Levent College

