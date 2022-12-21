“3 States One Nation Press Conference” was held by the National Unity Party (UBP) from the TRNC, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) from the Republic of Türkiye and the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) from Azerbaijan. The press conference held in Lefkoşa on the 19th December 2022 was described as “historic”.

Support for the TRNC’s struggle for recognition and the lifting of unjust isolation and for the development of mutual relations and cooperation between the three countries in every field was declared.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

