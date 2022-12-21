December 21, 2022

“3 States One Nation Press Conference” was held by the National Unity Party (UBP) from the TRNC, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) from the Republic of Türkiye and the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) from Azerbaijan. The press conference held in Lefkoşa on the 19th December 2022 was described as “historic”.

Support for the TRNC’s struggle for recognition and the lifting of unjust isolation and for the development of mutual relations and cooperation between the three countries in every field was declared.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

President Ersin Tatar received Türkiye and Azerbaijan visitors

President Ersin Tatar received Türkiye and Azerbaijan visitors

December 21, 2022
Sociologist Doğuş Derya At Levent College.

Sociologist Doğuş Derya At Levent College.

December 19, 2022

You may have missed

The Inhuman Genocide In Cyprus On December 21, 1963

The Inhuman Genocide In Cyprus On December 21, 1963

December 21, 2022
President Ersin Tatar received Türkiye and Azerbaijan visitors

President Ersin Tatar received Türkiye and Azerbaijan visitors

December 21, 2022
“3 States One Nation Press Conference”

“3 States One Nation Press Conference”

December 21, 2022
ARUCAD Webinar Entitled “Consumer Electronics Design”

ARUCAD Webinar Entitled “Consumer Electronics Design”

December 21, 2022
Sociologist Doğuş Derya At Levent College.

Sociologist Doğuş Derya At Levent College.

December 19, 2022
Local Football Fixtures For Weekend December 22/23/24

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend December 22/23/24

December 19, 2022
%d bloggers like this: