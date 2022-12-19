Local Football Fixtures For Weekend December 22/23/24

By Richard Beale….

Week 14 : With the local elections on Christmas Day there are no matches next weekend. All matches have been brought forward to the end of the week to.

Again I have featured matches in possible ex pat locations, matches marked **** are what I think are likely to be the “pick of the bunch”. Kick off times vary.

WISHING YOU ALL A MERRY CHRISTMAS ABND A HAPPY NEW YEAR.

Code : SL = Super League. L1=AKSA League 1. BTM = BTM League.

Thur Dec 22 Göçmenköy İYSK SL CB Gençlik Gücü **** Lefkoşa Attatürk Stadium 7-00 Fri Dec 23 Doğan Türk Birliği SL Türk Ocak **** Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium 7-00 Fri Dec 23 Yonpaş Dumlupinar SL Çentinkaya TSK Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium 7-00 Fri Dec 23 Düzkaya KOSK L1 Esentepe KKSK **** Çatalköy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (Behind old Tempo Supermarket) 2-00 Fri Dec 23 L Gençler Birliği L1 İncirli SK İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium 2-00 Sat Dec 24 Yenicamı AK SL Mağusa Türk Gücü **** Lefkoşa Atattürk Stadium 6-00 Sat Dec 24 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK SL Miracle Değirmenlik **** Karaoğlanoğlu Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain Vıew Hotel) 2-00 Sat Dec 24 Yeniboğazici DSK L1 Lapta TBSK Yeniboğazici Osman Ergun Stadium 2-00 Sat Dec 24 Binatlı YSK L1 Maraş GSK Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp St. 2-00 Sat Dec 24 Yenierenköy SK L1 Yalova SK Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos St. 2-00 Sat Dec 24 M. Karlıyaka L1 Mormeneşke GBSK Şengul Töreham Stadium 2-00 Sat Dec 24 Çanakkale TSK BTM Valdili TÇBSK Famağusta Murharrem Doveç Stadium 10-30 Sat Dec 24 Geçitkale GSK BTM G G Akova Vurdu **** Geçitkale Stadium 10-30 Sat Dec 24 Mehmetçik BTM Pile TSK Mehmetçik Stadium 2-00 Sat Dec 24 Kaplıca Karadeniz BTM 1461 İskele **** Trabzonspor Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium 10-30 Sat Dec 24 Tatlısu HOBSK BTM Mevievi SK Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy St 10-30 Sat Dec 24 Karaoğlanoğlu SK BTM Ozanköy SK **** Karaoğlanoğlu Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain Vıew Hotel) 10-30

