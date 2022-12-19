Local Football Fixtures For Weekend December 22/23/24
By Richard Beale….
Week 14 : With the local elections on Christmas Day there are no matches next weekend. All matches have been brought forward to the end of the week to.
Again I have featured matches in possible ex pat locations, matches marked **** are what I think are likely to be the “pick of the bunch”. Kick off times vary.
WISHING YOU ALL A MERRY CHRISTMAS ABND A HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Code : SL = Super League. L1=AKSA League 1. BTM = BTM League.
|Thur Dec 22
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|SL
|CB Gençlik Gücü ****
|Lefkoşa Attatürk Stadium
|7-00
|Fri Dec 23
|Doğan Türk Birliği
|SL
|Türk Ocak ****
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
|7-00
|Fri Dec 23
|Yonpaş Dumlupinar
|SL
|Çentinkaya TSK
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|7-00
|Fri Dec 23
|Düzkaya KOSK
|L1
|Esentepe KKSK****
|Çatalköy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (Behind old Tempo Supermarket)
|2-00
|Fri Dec 23
|L Gençler Birliği
|L1
|İncirli SK
|İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium
|2-00
|Sat Dec 24
|Yenicamı AK
|SL
|Mağusa Türk Gücü****
|Lefkoşa Atattürk Stadium
|6-00
|Sat Dec 24
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK
|SL
|Miracle Değirmenlik ****
|Karaoğlanoğlu Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain Vıew Hotel)
|2-00
|Sat Dec 24
|Yeniboğazici DSK
|L1
|Lapta TBSK
|Yeniboğazici Osman Ergun Stadium
|2-00
|Sat Dec 24
|Binatlı YSK
|L1
|Maraş GSK
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp St.
|2-00
|Sat Dec 24
|Yenierenköy SK
|L1
|Yalova SK
|Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos St.
|2-00
|Sat Dec 24
|M. Karlıyaka
|L1
|Mormeneşke GBSK
|Şengul Töreham Stadium
|2-00
|Sat Dec 24
|Çanakkale TSK
|BTM
|Valdili TÇBSK
|Famağusta Murharrem Doveç Stadium
|10-30
|Sat Dec 24
|Geçitkale GSK
|BTM
|G G Akova Vurdu****
|Geçitkale Stadium
|10-30
|Sat Dec 24
|Mehmetçik
|BTM
|Pile TSK
|Mehmetçik Stadium
|2-00
|Sat Dec 24
|
Kaplıca Karadeniz
|BTM
|1461 İskele **** Trabzonspor
|Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium
|10-30
|Sat Dec 24
|
Tatlısu HOBSK
|BTM
|Mevievi SK
|Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy St
|10-30
|Sat Dec 24
|
Karaoğlanoğlu SK
|BTM
|Ozanköy SK ****
|Karaoğlanoğlu Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain Vıew Hotel)
|10-30