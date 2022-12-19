Esentepe Heartbreak as League Leaders Win with Late Winner

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe hearts were broken as they were denied a deserved point when İLYAS YILMAZ completed his hat trick in the 86th minute following up after his penalty was parried by Esentepe Tuğrul to give the leaders all 3 points.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 MIRACLE KARŞIYAKA ASK 3

Saturday December 17, 2022 : AKSA League 1 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather :chilly, cloudy with some sunshine.

A disappointing crowd of around 150 saw League leaders Miracle Karşıyaka record their 7th consecutive victory but Esentepe took them all the way and made them work hard for the points.

Karşıyaka sponsored by rich sponsors Miracle Cashmore have virtually signed an entire team during the summer with the sole aim of promotion to the Super League, nothing short of that will be acceptable.

Karşıyaka were without the League’s leading goal scorer EŞİN SONAY (15 goals) who has an ankle injury that will probably require surgery; however, they have in their ranks the Leagues second league goal scorer before this match İLYAS YILMAZ who started this match on 13 goals now he has 16 after his hat trick.

Esentepe made one change from the team who threw away a 2-goal lead at lowly Dörtyol last week dropping Semih to the bench and bringing in defensive midfielder Tuğra Kılıç I was surprised by dropping Semih as the lanky striker’s height and strength in the air is more than useful in attack and defence.

Karşıyaka came close in the opening minutes with Arseven shooting just wide.

However, after 6 minutes the leaders were ahead after they won a free kick, centrally on the D area. Up stepped İLYAS YILMAZ who beat the wall and gave Esentepe goalkeeper Tuğrul no chance as the ball dipped just below the bar on the left-hand side. 0-1

The Esentepe supporters were incensed and on their feet, and angrily barracking referee Hüseyin Eyyüpler after he refused a penalty appeal as Emre was bundled over by goalkeeper Seyit as he came for a cross.

Esentepe leading goal scorer DENİZ KIBAR playing as a lone striker still looked dangerous on occasions and it was he who won a penalty in the 31st minute when Ali upended him in the box. Deniz made no mistake from the spot . 1-1

Esentepe joy was short lived as the visitors took the lead again in the 34th minute when İLYAS YILMAZ headed home an Ahmet Can cross. 1-2.

Esentepe suffered another major blow when they’re in form and influential midfielder Emre Mutlu limped off to be replaced by Kağan after 37 minutes.

Karşıyaka were playing like a team who have not tasted defeat in 6 matches, full of confidence, players supporting each other at times they looked like they had more than 11 players on the pitch.

Ilyas Yilmaz came close to completing his hat trick in the 42nd minute when he outstripped Mustafa on the left, as Tuğrul came out to meet him he screwed his shot agonisingly wide of the left-hand post.

HALF TIME SCORE : 1-2

The leaders continued to dominate and look impressive with Arseven on two occasions flashing crosses across the Esentepe goal.

Esentepe surprising I thought replaced Salih who I thought was full of energy and running was having a good match with the lanky Semih after 56th minutes.

Kağan had a shot just wide of goal as Esentepe were not throwing in the towel in the 58th minute Mustafa Soytürk flashed a shot from outside the area inches wide of the Karşıyaka right hand post with goalkeeper Seyit well beaten.

Karşıyaka were attacking at speed pinning Esentepe in their own half at times, in the 65th minute the dangerous Iiyas at the near post headed just over from a Cahıt cross.. Esentepe Iİyas Nıyazı was working hard in midfield after a long injury was beginning to look like his old self he was well supported by Tuğra who was tackling, harrying trying to get his side level.

The equaliser did come against the run of play in the 77th minute from an Iİyas cross it was flicked on by Semih to the left at the far post where DENİZ KIBAR managed to shoot past Seyit from a tight angle to record his 12th goal of the season. 2-2

The crowd were right behind the home team, sensing an upset, Ege Can in the 81st minute-controlled a cross from Iİyas hit a rasping shot just over the bar.

Just when Esentepe thought they had won a point, the leaders attacked in the 86th minute from a cross from the right Arseven was brought down from behind by Mustafa Soytürk and a penalty was awarded.

İLYAS YILMAZ took the penalty but goalkeeper Tuğrul diving to his right managed to parry the penalty kick only to see the ball rebound back into the path of the Karşıyaka striker following up to score the winner and break Esentepe hearts.

FULL TIME SCORE : 2-3.

SUMMING UP: No disgrace in losing to the leaders and possibly eventual Champions. Esentepe fought there was no lack of effort Karşıyaka knew they had been in a battle but class told in the end. Losing Emre was a cruel blow for Esentepe we certainly missed his all-action style and energy.

Salih had a good match plenty of running and I do question why he was taken off by Coach Davut. Dursun continues to improve and impress and possessing a good left foot the injured Emek is not missed so much. TUĞRA KILIÇ justified his return to the side, full of running and I thought he was Esentepe Man of the Match.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Tuğrul (gk) ; Mustafa, Devran, Nersin ©, Dursun : TUĞRA; Emre (Kağan 37)Salih (Semih 56), İlyas, Ege Can : Deniz.

ESENTEPE Replacements not used: Burak (gk), Şenol, Okan, Mahmut Şen, Mahmut Izoğlu, Ismet, Şahin.

MIRACLE KARŞIYAKA: Seyit (gk) : Hamis ©, Abdullah, Cahit, Ahmet Can (Bayram 90), Muhammed, M. Avcı, Ali Ozbahar, A Saygı (Yiğit Can 66), Arseven (Yusuf 90) İLYAS YILMAZ.

Yellow cards : Mustafa, Ilyas, Ege Can (Esentepe) ; Hamis, M. Avcı (Karşıyaka )

Referee : Hüseyin Eyüpler – has had better matches.

