CyprusScene meets Santa at the Potting Shed in Girne

By Chris Elliott….

Christmas is coming the geese are getting fat so I decided to go out and put a penny in the old man’s hat at the Potting Shed Garden centre in Girne

And what a nice event it was with warm December sunshine with lots of people and children lining up to enter the garden centre where they were able to meander round the stalls which were all loaded with fabulous Christmassy thingies and lovey other items.

It’s been a long time since I have had time to go out and meet people and that I did and it was so nice that many people came to me and say Hello Chris it’s great to see you out and about again and how are you?

Walking around the garden centre it was so nice to see a blend of so many different plants enhanced with Christmas decorations which created a memory that many people will carry with them.

For those that were tied or just wanted to sit and chat with friends, the little café area was full of people and not far away the children area was attracting much interest from those little people.

Finally, I made it to the front of the queue and called in to say hello to Santa Clause in his little hut, but of course I was too big and sit on his knee which many children did so their mums and dads coult take theirphotograph with Santa.

It was a great occasion for me to be out bringing news of what was happening in the community and I decided to make a video of this event and hope to make a few more in the weeks and months ahead.

Looking back at this event, it was great and the Potting Shed should be applauded as their aim as well as creating a seasonabkle event was to raise donations for Tulips – Help Those With Cancer Association and no doubt we will hear more of this fundraing event soon.

So now is the time to wish you al a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from CyprusScene.

