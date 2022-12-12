Local Football Fixtures For Weekend December 17/18
By Richard Beale….
Week 13. Please find below the fixtures for this coming weekend. The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex-pat locations and those marked **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. Include fixtures from the BTM League 1 ( 3rd tier of football in the TRNC) which started last week featuring mostly village or district teams. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.
MATCHES KICK OFF 2-00pm UNLESS STATED SL = Super League, L1 = League 1. BTM = BTM League.
|Sat Dec 17
|Gönyeli sSK
|v
|Göçmenköy İYSK****
|SL
|Gönyeli Stadium
|Sat Dec 17
|CB Gençlik Gücü
|v
|Mesarya SK
|SL
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat Dec 17
|Küçük Kaymaklı
|v
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar
|SL
|Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
|Sat Dec 17
|Girne Halk Evi
|v
|Yılmazköy SK
|L1
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
|Sat Dec 17
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu
|v
|Yenierenköy SK
|L1
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sat Dec 17
|Esentepe KKSK
|v
|Karşıyaka ASK****
|L1
|Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
|Sun Dec 18
|Mağusa Türk Gücü
|v
|Hamitköy ŞHSK
|SL
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Kücük Stadium
|Sun Dec 18
|Türk Ocak
|v
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK ****
|SL
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
|Sun Dec 18
|Çetinkaya TSK
|v
|Cihangir GSK ****
|SL
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sun Dec 18
|Maraş GSK
|v
|L Gençler Birliğli SK
|L1
|Fanağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium
|Sun Dec 18
|Lapta TSK
|v
|Düzkaya KOSK****
|L1
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
|Sun Dec 18
|Ozanköy SK
|v
|Denizli SK
|BTM
|Ozanköy Mustafa Özkayim Stadium