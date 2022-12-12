Local Football Fixtures For Weekend December 17/18

By Richard Beale….

Week 13. Please find below the fixtures for this coming weekend. The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex-pat locations and those marked **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. Include fixtures from the BTM League 1 ( 3rd tier of football in the TRNC) which started last week featuring mostly village or district teams. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

MATCHES KICK OFF 2-00pm UNLESS STATED SL = Super League, L1 = League 1. BTM = BTM League.

Sat Dec 17 Gönyeli sSK v Göçmenköy İYSK **** SL Gönyeli Stadium Sat Dec 17 CB Gençlik Gücü v Mesarya SK SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sat Dec 17 Küçük Kaymaklı v Yonpaş Dumlupınar SL Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium Sat Dec 17 Girne Halk Evi v Yılmazköy SK L1 Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Sat Dec 17 Baf Ülkü Yurdu v Yenierenköy SK L1 Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Sat Dec 17 Esentepe KKSK v Karşıyaka ASK **** L1 Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium Sun Dec 18 Mağusa Türk Gücü v Hamitköy ŞHSK SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Kücük Stadium Sun Dec 18 Türk Ocak v Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK **** SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Sun Dec 18 Çetinkaya TSK v Cihangir GSK **** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sun Dec 18 Maraş GSK v L Gençler Birliğli SK L1 Fanağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium Sun Dec 18 Lapta TSK v Düzkaya KOSK **** L1 Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium Sun Dec 18 Ozanköy SK v Denizli SK BTM Ozanköy Mustafa Özkayim Stadium

