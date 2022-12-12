Local Football Fixtures For Weekend December 17/18

December 12, 2022

By Richard Beale….

Week 13. Please find below the fixtures for this coming weekend.  The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex-pat locations and those marked  **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. Include fixtures from the BTM League 1 ( 3rd tier of football in the TRNC) which started last week featuring mostly village or district teams. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

MATCHES KICK OFF 2-00pm UNLESS  STATED  SL = Super League, L1 = League 1. BTM = BTM League.

Sat Dec  17 Gönyeli sSK v Göçmenköy İYSK**** SL Gönyeli  Stadium
Sat Dec  17 CB Gençlik Gücü v  Mesarya SK SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat Dec  17 Küçük Kaymaklı v Yonpaş Dumlupınar SL Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
Sat Dec 17 Girne Halk Evi v Yılmazköy SK L1 Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
Sat Dec 17 Baf Ülkü Yurdu v Yenierenköy SK L1 Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
Sat Dec 17 Esentepe KKSK v Karşıyaka ASK**** L1 Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
Sun Dec 18 Mağusa Türk Gücü v Hamitköy ŞHSK SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Kücük Stadium 
Sun Dec 18 Türk Ocak v Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK **** SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
Sun Dec 18 Çetinkaya TSK Cihangir GSK **** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sun Dec 18 Maraş GSK v L Gençler Birliğli SK L1 Fanağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium
Sun Dec 18 Lapta TSK v Düzkaya KOSK**** L1 Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
Sun Dec 18 Ozanköy SK v Denizli SK BTM Ozanköy Mustafa Özkayim Stadium
December 12, 2022
December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022
December 12, 2022
December 12, 2022
December 12, 2022
December 12, 2022
December 12, 2022
