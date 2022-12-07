Esentepe Score 5 Goals In A Relax Win

By Richard Beale….

After two below par performances, Esentepe turned on the style and scored their highest win of the season against a disappointing newly promoted Yilmazköy.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 5 M. HACI ALİ YİLMAZKÖY SK 0

Sunday December 4, 2022: AKSA League 1 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather : Mild, cloudy with sunny periods.

For the second consecutive match Yilmazköy have been on the end of two 0-5 score lines, they can have no excuses, apart from the opening 20 minutes, they were second best in all departments and at the end were relieved to hear the final whistle.

Esentepe shrugged off two disappointing performances and ran out easy winners pushing them up the table into 6th place.

Coach Davut Kansu made a number of changes after last week’s poor performance at Yenierenköy, leaving out Kaan, Şenol and Tuğra replacing them with Salih, Nersin and Ege Can.

The opening period was scrappy with Yilmazköy forcing a couple of corners and crosses which were handled competently by the Esentepe keeper Tuğrul.

Deniz Kıbar was prominent in the Esentepe attack, playing as a lone central striker, using his pace and skill to keep the Yilmazköy defence on their toes. The tall lanky Semi was again employed by Coach Davut on the right wing.

Yilmazköy were restricted to a few long shots that didn’t trouble the home defence and after 20 minutes Esentepe gradually got on top and started controlling the match.

Esentepe took the lead in the 32nd minute, Deniz on another run was upended just outside the box, centrally, in a very dangerous position. Emek’s left footed free kick curled round the wall, beat goalkeeper Hüseyin, hit the right-hand post and rebound out to EMRE MUTLU following up to score. 1-0

40 minutes a Emek corner from the right was headed over by Semih at the near post.

Esentepe increased their lead in the 41st minute, breaking up a Yilmazköy attack , with Deniz on the break beating two players before being tripped by Özner in the box. EMEK KIRILMAZ made no mistake with the resultant penalty. 2-0.

Deniz Kıbar was a constant threat in the first half and with Emek control and distribution, Esentepe deserved their lead. HALF TIME SCORE : 2-0

At the break Yilmazköy made a double substitution with Umut and Fuat replacing Mehmet Ince and Erhan.

Esentepe sealed the match in the 50th match with a superb team goal, excellent interplay down the right from Iİyas, Salih and Deniz, ended with a cross that was beautifully put away with a curling shot from EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI. 3-0.

Yilmazköy heads visibly dropped as they could see no way back into the match, Deniz continued to threaten and should have scored with a header from a Emek cross.

Yilmazköy looked shell shocked and looked like they would concede more goals every time Esentepe attacked.

Deniz was teasing the visitors defence with his skill, speed and trickery bringing two decent saves from goalkeeper Hüseyin.

Esentepe scored a fourth in the 66th minute and what a cracking goal it was. A Emek corner was chested down by Ege Can to the edge of the box where EMEK MUTLU cracked an unstoppable volley into the top corner of the net. 4-0

70 minutes an DENİZ KIBAR finally got his reward for an outstanding performance Emre putting the striker through, shrugging off his marker, rounding the goalkeeper to tap the ball home. 5-0.

With the match truly won Esentepe Coach Davut used this opportunity to give some of his replacements a run out making a triple substitution.

However, after using all of his replacements, Esentepe finished the match with 10 men with Emek, who had a fine match limping off.

Even with a man short Esentepe continued to look the more dangerous in attack in the last 10 minutes.

Replacement Şahin was put through by Eser but shot across goal and should have done better. With Yilmazköy praying for the final whistle, and with the substitutions , the tempo of the match noticeably dropped.

Kaan on as a late replacement showed some nice touches and vision another replacement Dursun showed he has real pace and should have scored when put through by Kaan but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

FULL TIME SCORE : 5-0

SUMMING UP : A impressive all round team performance, with some great goals. Every member of the team contributed. NERSIN made an impressive return in his first appearance of the season in central defence. ‘My left foot’ EMEK was assured, SALIH after a couple of quiet matches was back to form and ILYAS before he went off injured, looks like he is getting his old form back. EMRE scorer of 2 goals, was his usual all action man performance. DENIZ KIBAR tormented the Yilmazköy defence all afternoon and it was pleasing to see that he was rewarded with a goal.

ESENTEPE TEAM : Tuğrul (gk) : Mustafa, Devran, Nersin ©, Emek : Salih (Eser 70), Emre, Ilyas (Tuğra 54) : Semih (Kaan 63), DENIZ, (Dursun 70) Ege Can (Şahin 70)

ESENTEPE REPLACEMENTS NOT USED : Onur (gk), Mahmut, Okan, Şenol,Ismet.

YİLMAZKÖY TEAM : Hüseyin (gk), Ersal, Sadettin, Mehmet Ince (Umut 46), Arif, Muhammed, Erhan (Fuat 46), Yağız (Eren 71), HAYDAR, Ceran (Fatih 71), Özner (Hüseyin Tunççag 65)

Yellow cards : (Yilmazköy)

REFEREE: Praise for referee HAKAN UNAL who had an excellent match , played the advantage and kept the game moving along.

