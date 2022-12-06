1-0 To Esentepe – No 3-0 to Esentepe!

By Richard Beale….

Normally Esentepe win their home matches 1-0, but the shackles were off with Esentepe coming out as easy 3-0 winners.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 3 M HACI ALİ YİLMAZKÖY SK U21 0.

Sunday December 4: AKSA U21 League 1 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

1-0 to the Arsenal! Was the old saying and the same could apply to Esentepe having won 3 of their home games 1-0.

Sunday’s match was different with central defender Ahmet Gök missing after being red carded last match, leading goal scorer Mehmet Ada was switched back to his preferred position in central defence. Esentepe played two upfront Gökdeniz and Nigel Chan, and getting the upper hand in midfield, the home team played with freedom and probably created more chances than they have in all previous home matches.

GÖKDENİZ KOL put in an all-action performance and was my “Man of the Match”, he was unorthodox at times, some attempts paid off , some didn’t but he kept the Yiimazköy defence occupied throughout the match. Fellow forward NIGEL CHAN also worked hard upfront and deserved a goal for his efforts.

MEHMET ADA slipped back into his normal position and had an immaculate match linking up effectively with HÜSEYİN AKÇAL.

With the midfield trio of MEHMET ŞEN, DİNÇER KARAL and Captain İSMET GÜNEŞ controlling the midfield Esentepe enjoyed lots of possession and thus created the most chances.

GOALS.

19 Mins: Esentepe broke up a Yilmazköy attack with Gökdeniz on the right putting in a through ball which ABDALSUMED ŞİMŞEK fastened onto and beat goalkeeper Sinan with a low shot, which maybe the keeper should have done better with. 1-0

32 Mins: Esentepe Captain İsmet broke up a Yilmazköy attack before putting through the perfect pass to GÖKDENİZ KOL to run on to and beat the advancing goalkeeper. 2-0.

46 Mins: Esentepe scored very early in the second thus really killing off the game when Gökdeniz was involved again, beating several players before passing across the area to İSMET GÜNEŞ to beat goalkeeper Sinan with a fierce shot. 3-0

Esentepe with this win climb to 4th in the League.

MAN OF THE MATCH – GÖKDENİZ KOL – all action performance 1 goal, with 2 assists .

