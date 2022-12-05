Veysi Soyer’s photographic work featured at CVAR Nicosia

The people of Cyprus – A photographic Testimony of Cyprus History with Veysi Soyer at CVAR Nicosia.

By Heidi Trautmann….

The Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) and Rita Severis Foundation, an institution to strengthen the cooperation between both communities and secure the importance and values of Cyprus history in their beautiful and precious museum, has organised a photographic exhibition of portraits by Veysi Soyer.

Photographs taken in years when the technique was still connected with manual work from inserting the film roll into your camera, having printouts made or have them mounted as slides which needed again a projector to show them to your friends. Veysi Soyer has recently donated his large collection of views of Cyprus to CVAR out of which the portraits of Cypriots were taken for the exhibition. See the link covering the moment when the collection was handed over to CVAR as attachment 1, attachment 2 is an introduction of CVAR.

The exhibition was opened on 16 November 2022 and could be visited until the end of the month. It met with great interest, and you could see Turkish and Greek Cypriot portraits peacefully next to each other as it was once the norm. 51 portraits directly taken from life, lifescapes drawn into faces telling stories, not posed and not made up. Photos taken across the island. I enclose here a good part of the photos that were on display.

Who is Veysi Soyer? He was born in Nicosia in 1952. He is a learnt pharmacist, a cosmopolitan and a lifetime traveller in the true sense of the word with all his senses open and his tools always ready to record his impressions in his artistic interpretations as photographs, and as drawings and paintings.

From his official CV I learnt that “he was the first Turkish Cypriot photographer to be awarded the AFIAP title and has received a number of prizes for his work over the years. He has exhibited widely and has worked as a photo editor for numerous magazines. He is married with two adult children. He teaches art-in-photography and has served as a jury member in photographic competitions.”

May he continue to find his travelling easy and inspiring and click below to see more of the CVAR Center and exhibitions.

https://cvar.severis.org/…/cvar-proud-announce-its…/

https://cvar.severis.org/en/

001–Aycan at her paternal house in Tremithousa_16571 004–Couple, wine producers, Kato Drys_16291 005–Little girl outside tobacco house, Karpasia_13445 006–Elderly woman, Maronite village of Karpashia_10670 007–Porter, Pantopolion, Nicosia_19674 008–Elderly couple, Maronite village of Karpashia_10926 009–Shepherd’s wife, Ayios Ermolaos_10669 10–Motorbike mechanic, Tahtakalas neighbourhood, Nicosia_10195 44–Woman, Kourdalia_16039 45–Woman at Zahra street, Nicosia_10473 46–Elderly woman, Maronite village of Karpashia_09889 47–Elderly woman from Paphos relocated to Kythrea_09807 50–Woman in Rizokarpasso_16527

