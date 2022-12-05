Veysi Soyer’s photographic work featured at CVAR Nicosia

December 5, 2022

The people of Cyprus – A photographic Testimony of Cyprus History with Veysi Soyer at CVAR Nicosia.

By Heidi Trautmann….

The Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) and Rita Severis Foundation, an institution to strengthen the cooperation between both communities and secure the importance and values of Cyprus history in their beautiful and precious museum, has organised a photographic exhibition of portraits by Veysi Soyer.

Photographs taken in years when the technique was still connected with manual work from inserting the film roll into your camera, having printouts made or have them mounted as slides which needed again a projector to show them to your friends. Veysi Soyer has recently donated his large collection of views of Cyprus to CVAR out of which the portraits of Cypriots were taken for the exhibition. See the link covering the moment when the collection was handed over to CVAR as attachment 1, attachment 2 is an introduction of CVAR.

The exhibition was opened on 16 November 2022 and could be visited until the end of the month. It met with great interest, and you could see Turkish and Greek Cypriot portraits peacefully next to each other as it was once the norm. 51 portraits directly taken from life, lifescapes drawn into faces telling stories, not posed and not made up. Photos taken across the island. I enclose here a good part of the photos that were on display.

Who is Veysi Soyer? He was born in Nicosia in 1952. He is a learnt pharmacist, a cosmopolitan and a lifetime traveller in the true sense of the word with all his senses open and his tools always ready to record his impressions in his artistic interpretations as photographs, and as drawings and paintings.

From his official CV I learnt that “he was the first Turkish Cypriot photographer to be awarded the AFIAP title and has received a number of prizes for his work over the years. He has exhibited widely and has worked as a photo editor for numerous magazines. He is married with two adult children. He teaches art-in-photography and has served as a jury member in photographic competitions.”

May he continue to find his travelling easy and inspiring and click below to see more of the CVAR Center and exhibitions.

https://cvar.severis.org/…/cvar-proud-announce-its…/

https://cvar.severis.org/en/

001–Aycan at her paternal house in Tremithousa_16571
004–Couple, wine producers, Kato Drys_16291
005–Little girl outside tobacco house, Karpasia_13445
006–Elderly woman, Maronite village of Karpashia_10670
007–Porter, Pantopolion, Nicosia_19674
008–Elderly couple, Maronite village of Karpashia_10926
009–Shepherd’s wife, Ayios Ermolaos_10669
10–Motorbike mechanic, Tahtakalas neighbourhood, Nicosia_10195
44–Woman, Kourdalia_16039
45–Woman at Zahra street, Nicosia_10473
46–Elderly woman, Maronite village of Karpashia_09889
47–Elderly woman from Paphos relocated to Kythrea_09807
50–Woman in Rizokarpasso_16527

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TFR 2022 Year-End Dinner and Dance at Denizkizi Hotel

TFR 2022 Year-End Dinner and Dance at Denizkizi Hotel

December 5, 2022
2022 Charity Christmas Market at the Pia Bella Hotel

2022 Charity Christmas Market at the Pia Bella Hotel

December 5, 2022

You may have missed

TFR 2022 Year-End Dinner and Dance at Denizkizi Hotel

TFR 2022 Year-End Dinner and Dance at Denizkizi Hotel

December 5, 2022
2022 Charity Christmas Market at the Pia Bella Hotel

2022 Charity Christmas Market at the Pia Bella Hotel

December 5, 2022
A Big Thank You from Susie and Martin of SuMart’s Entertainment

A Big Thank You from Susie and Martin of SuMart’s Entertainment

December 5, 2022
CyprusScene Podcasts and Videos are growing with Spotify

CyprusScene Podcasts and Videos are growing with Spotify

December 5, 2022
Veysi Soyer’s photographic work featured at CVAR Nicosia

Veysi Soyer’s photographic work featured at CVAR Nicosia

December 5, 2022
Yunus winner gives Çanakkale 3 Points in Opening Match

Yunus winner gives Çanakkale 3 Points in Opening Match

December 5, 2022
%d bloggers like this: