CyprusScene Podcasts and Videos are growing with Spotify

By Chris Elliott….

It takes a lot of hard work and time to share news and reviews from North Cyprus and with the arrival of an automated system to convert our website articles to audio files, we then took the challenge and started a CyprusScene Podcast show which sends shares to various podcast channels including Spotify.

Now if that was not exciting enough, we now place our videos in the CyprusScene Show on Spotify and another system creates and places audio files from these videos on other podcast channels.

Our aim has always been to start recording video interviews to help people and organisation with their interests and projects and publishing them in various formats through our various media publications.

So, we wish our readers and followers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, when we will start producing video interviews as well as our weekly news and review videos for your enjoyment and information.

To visit the CyprusScene show on Spotify, please click here

