A Big Thank You from Susie and Martin of SuMart’s Entertainment

Readers mail….

From Susie L Ford…

Hello all,

We would like to say a BIG Thank you to you ALL who have joined us throughout 2022 at Susie’s Quiz Nights, The Big Music Quizzes’, Karaoke Nights. The Hot One’s challenge, Discos and Mayhem Shows.

Thank you to Seabreeze and Diiva restaurants and to Hati’s Cafe and The Balti House restaurant for hosting us this year .

Thank you to you all for helping us raise great money donations for Tulips – Help Those With Cancer Association during this year!

Thank you also to everybody who have helped and supported us though out this past year.

Thank you also to Chris Elliott of CyprusScene for your continual hard work and support by publicising our events and results.

We would like to wish you ALL a very Happy Christmas and a Wonderful New Year

Much Love

Susie Q and Martin Xxxx

