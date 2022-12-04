BRS News: UK LOBBYING CAMPAIGN – GOES LIVE!

We are sharing with our readers, a letter received from BRS President, Peter Wilkins sent it to their members on 3rd December 2022. about the LOBBYING CAMPAIGN – which has now been launched by the British Residents’ Society and all UK citizens are encouraged to participate in lobbying the UK government to deal fairly with the TRNC and all the people living in it



Please note this campaign is open to ‘All UK citizens’ even if they are not registered to vote in the UK, their letters/emails will go automatically to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and they can participate as detailed below..

Great news! The lobbying campaign is now LIVE!

This means that all our members can now go to the website https://brstrnc.com, choose the letter you would prefer to send and then complete the required details on the form and your letter will be sent to either

Your MP, if you are currently registered to vote in the UK, and a copy will be sent to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, or

To the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, if you are NOTcurrently registered to vote in the UK

Full instructions and information can be found on our website home page.

[Hard copies will be available in the New Year to avoid Christmas postage issues].

This campaign is open to ALL British citizens, not just our members, so please ask friends, family and contacts here and in the UK to join the campaign to end the isolation of Turkish Cypriots and all other residents of the TRNC.

We are working in partnership with numerous UK based Turkish Cypriot groups as well as other groups and press outlets, both here in the TRNC and the UK to maximise the impact of this Campaign.

Make no mistake, a concerted campaign using large numbers of UK citizens can have an impact, so we are asking for your support.

This campaign is for all those who are passionate and wanting your voice to be heard in ending the systematic discrimination against all who reside or visit the TRNC.

Please join our Campaign.

Peter Wilkins

BRS President

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

Like this: Like Loading...