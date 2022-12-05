Gender Equality Awareness Course Held in Girne

December 5, 2022

Girne Municipality Counselling and Support Centre organized a training course as part of the gender equality awareness activities of the Gender Equality Office and on the occasion of 25 November International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and 5 December Women’s Rights Day. 

As part of the course, “Diversity Management and Sensitivity Training Panel”, Near East University Social Research and Development Centre Member, Assoc. Dr. İpek Danju, participated as a speaker. Girne Municipality personnel, municipality administration and those interested in the subject attended the panel session.

Within the framework of the program, in cooperation with the Association of Supporting Women to Life (KAYAD), a seminar on “Gender and Violence Against Women” was held, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 15.00, at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery, with psychologist Bleda TİLKİ as a speaker.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

