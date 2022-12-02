International Organisation of La Francophonie is biased to the TRNC

Press Release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus regarding the decisions taken by the International Organisation of La Francophonie

The decisions taken at the 18th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie held in Djerba, Tunisia on 19-20 November 2022 containing elements related to the Cyprus issue are remarkable. Biased approach of the said organisation, of which the Greek Cypriot administration is unilaterally an observer, towards the Cyprus issue, ignores the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot People and does not coincide with the current realities in Cyprus.

It is of great importance that the international community considers the historical facts of the island when taking decisions regarding Cyprus. In this context, in order to display a realistic approach towards the issue, it is essential to acknowledge the fact that there are two Peoples on the island of Cyprus with different languages, religions and cultures and that the Turkish Cypriot People have a separate State. The statements in the resolution such as “reunifying Cyprus, its people and its institutions” and the references to the outdated agreement models are unacceptable.

It is a fact that the “bi-zonal, bi-communal federation” model, which has been negotiated for over 50 years, has proven unsuccessful as a result of the intransigent stance displayed by the Greek Cypriot side at the conference held in Crans Montana in 2017, as the party who does not want to share power with the Turkish Cypriot People. The Turkish Cypriot side believes that an agreement to be reached between the two parties on the island will have a chance of success only if it is made on the basis of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the two existing States.

It should be known that the people of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus does not have another 50 years to lose by negotiating for an exhausted formula. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus proposed the formula for the two States on the island to live in good neighbourly relations and it is no longer possible to revert from this thesis.

A new page has been turned with the call of Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, within the scope of the UN General Assembly meeting held in New York in September 2022.

Contributing to a sustainable agreement on the island will only be possible for the international community, including the International Organisation of La Francophonie, so long as they accept the current realities.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

