SuMart’s 23rd November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

November 27, 2022

Readers mail…
From Susie L Ford…

It was a great night at Seabreeze restaurant in Kucuk Erenköy for SuMart’s karaoke on Wednesday 23rd November 2022 .

There were not too many singers in tonight but those that braved the chilly and gloomy evening, sat and enjoyed yummy fish and chips, kept warm and enjoyed the entertainment!

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and their team for the wonderful food and great service and it was lovely and warm in Seabreeze with the open wood fire ablaze !

Thank you all for joining us at Seabreeze and we look forward to seeing you again next week.

Susie Q Xxxx

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

