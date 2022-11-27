Birthday celebrations for Sarah Davidson at the Diiva Restaurant

November 27, 2022

Readers mail..
From Diane Loftus….

Hi Chris,

There was a special birthday event in Esentepe on Friday night 25th November and I have sent some photos of the people from East and West of the TRNC who came to celebrate Sarah Davidson’s 60th Birthday Party at Diiva Restaraunt on Friday night 25th November 2022..

May I say thank you Sarah for the invitation and everyone enjoyed helping you celebrate your birthday together with DJ Julian. Thank you also to Ali and his team at Diiva for their excellent service and helping make it a very memorable evening for everybody.

Happy 60th Birthday for the years ahead young lady.

Love and best wishes from all of us.

Diane Xxxx..

