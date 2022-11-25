ARUCAD Held A Training Seminar For High School Teachers

At Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), a Field-Oriented Education Seminar was held with the participation of nearly 80 high school teachers, which was directed by the veteran educator and writer Sadık Gültekin.

The event, held on Thursday, November 17th, started with a tour of the workshops, studios and laboratories in the ARUCAD Campus and showing the available courses for students at the University. The seminar continued with the speech of Prof Dr. Asım Vehb the ARUCAD Rector. Dr. Vehbi talked about the founding goals and vision of ARUCAD, the only art-design-communication oriented university in the region. Stating that ARUCAD implements an education model in which practical training hours are the majority, without compromising on theoretical education, Vehbi said, “We provide education to our students with the vision of ‘think while designing, learn while producing’ at ARUCAD. We offer our students the opportunity of interdisciplinary education in an environment that encourages creativity, critical thinking and production.”

Continuing his speech with the words “We organize more than 100 events in a year at ARUCAD, which hosts various exhibition venues where students, artists and academicians can exhibit their works,” Vehbi talked about the vision of ARUCAD. He said, “We have 800 students on this journey that we embarked on in 2018 then with only 35 students. We are planning to cap the numerical growth of our University, which was established with the concept of a boutique university, at around 1800 students, to increase the quality even more and to put it among the world’s leading art schools,”

In the ‘Field-Oriented Education Seminar’ he gave, famous educator and writer, Sadık Gültekin ,emphasized the importance of making a difference and being different. Expressing that it is necessary to be creative and not be afraid to take risks, Gültekin said, “Whatever you do, you will be different, you will think differently. Our resources are getting less and less, and the demand for resources is constantly increasing. Therefore, it is necessary to stand out and differentiate by doing different things.”

“What is the most valid profession? Gültekin stated that he acted with the logic of “Let me choose that profession so that it will give me a guarantee”, but that such a profession does not exist due to the increasing competitive conditions, “You will create the guarantee. He emphasized the importance of disciplined work by saying “Success can only be achieved by working continuously”.

Expressing that he would like to study Plastic Arts at ARUCAD if he had the opportunity, Gültekin concluded his seminar by emphasizing “the importance of doing what one loves”. The event ended with a cocktail party held after the seminar.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

