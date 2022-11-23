KYRENIA ANIMAL RESCUE – Christmas Bazaar

Working together to raise funds for the animals of North Cyprus”…..

KYRENIA — SATURDAY 26th NOVEMBER 2022…..

A final reminder that KYRENIA ANIMAL RESCUE are holding their much loved Christmas Bazaar this coming Saturday 26th November, from 10.30 am until 2pm, with a central Kyrenia venue which is accessible to all.

There will be many stalls offering items for sale, including a tombola, cakes, bric- a-brac, clothes, books etc. There will be mulled wine, bar drinks and teas/coffees also available. This year there will also be stalls representing some of the other animal charities in North Cyprus, combining with KAR on the 26th, to make this Bazaar a must for all animal lovers, both ex-pat and local Turkish and Turkish Cypriots.

There will even be an opportunity to buy a Christmas/New Year meal for the dogs and cats at the Arapköy Centre, by buying a specific animal their meal.

Music on the day will be provided by DJ Ozzie.

So we look forward to seeing you at SANDAL RESTAURANT, located in Doğanköy, some 200 yards from the Bellapais traffic lights, on the main road going towards Bellapais. There is parking on site, together with lots of other parking locally (Lemar and Starling car parks to name just two).

For event information – call KAR’s office in Karakum 0533 869 40 98

Like this: Like Loading...