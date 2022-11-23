BRS News: Ending the isolation of Turkish Cypriots campaign

We are sharing with our readers, a letter received from BRS President, Peter Wilkins about the END ISOLATION CAMPAIGN they are now launching and the British Residents’ Society sent it to their members on 23rd November 2022.

Please note this campaign is open to ‘All UK citizens’ even if they are not registered to vote in the UK, their letters/emails will go automatically to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and they can participate as detailed below..

END ISOLATION CAMPAIGN

I recently circulated a news item regarding the lobbying of the UK Government in relation to ending the isolation of the Turkish Cypriots, and given the response of the survey we subsequently carried out, we knew we had a mandate to proceed.

I would like to reiterate, that despite reservations expressed by some members, what we are trying to achieve is not in any way political. This campaign is purely for humanitarian reasons, we are not aligned to any TRNC governmental ideology nor are we advocating any particular future resolution, but we are seeking to ‘End the Isolation’ of the TRNC by hoping to persuade the UK government to listen to reason and act fairly. Ultimately this will benefit ALL inhabitants of the TRNC, and hopefully improve living standards for all.

We continue to meet with various stakeholder groups, both in the TRNC and from the UK. It is apparent that what we thought would be something we could complete within weeks is realistically going to be a long-term project.

It should also be mentioned that there will be costs to complete this project, but these costs will be met by private sponsors and not by using BRS funds OR from the TRNC government.

We have recognised that our primary goal is to make ALL UK citizens aware of what we are doing, not just our members, so we will be enlisting the help of newspapers, online magazines, social media and TV stations to announce the ‘End the Isolation’ campaign.

We will be announcing a launch date of the letter sending campaign and at the same time announcing the locations of pre-prepared letters which can be signed and sent to the Foreign Office and members/non-members MPs.

We have developed an automated email system, which negates the need to post letters to the UK, unless that is your preference.

If you go to the website homepage (https://brstrnc.com) you will see the information regarding the Lobbying Campaign. This has been designed to be available to non-members as well, as we want to ask as many people as possible to support our campaign.

The system can deal with the following categories:

Members who have a UK address and are registered to vote

Members who have a UK address but are not registered to vote

Members who do not have a UK address or are not registered to vote

Non members who have a UK address and are registered to vote

Non members who have a UK address but are not registered to vote, and

Non members who do not have a UK address.

There are two different versions of the letter, one diplomatic and one which is more heartfelt.

For those persons who are registered to vote, the system will allow you to enter your UK postcode and will automatically identify your MP and insert the MP’s email address into an email containing the chosen version of the letter.

The email will also be ‘cc’d’ to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

For those persons who are not registered to vote or do not have a UK address the system will automatically send your email containing your chosen letter to the FCDO.

If you do not have a UK address your passport number will confirm that you are a UK citizen.

For those persons who wish to send the letter with a hand-written header and signature, the two versions of the letter can be downloaded from the website and posted, dropped off or completed at a BRS clinic to be sent to the UK.

Initially we had spoken of a petition being available to be signed at various locations, but we felt that it would be better if this is done subsequently to ensure momentum of the campaign is preserved and keep the pressure on the UK Government.

I will provide further updates when necessary.

Thank you

Peter Wilkins

BRS President

