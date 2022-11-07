Jennifer Jones, President of Rotary International comes to Cyprus

Rotarian dignitaries from 40 countries congregate in Cyprus and welcome Jennifer Jones, President of Rotary International

For the first time in Cyprus Rotary History, the Zone 21 Institute will be held in Limassol Cyprus between the 9th and 13th November 2022, thanks to the efforts of Past Rotary International Director Katerina Kotsali Papademetriou and Past District Governor Christina Covotsou-Patroclou. The opening ceremony is on the 10th of November at the Carob Mill whilst the main sessions of the conference are at the Elias Beach Hotel.

It is considered a great honour for a country to be selected as the host of the Institute and particularly to host the Rotary International President at this event. It puts Cyprus Rotary and Cyprus as a destination, in the limelight of Rotary throughout the world.

Rotary dignitaries from 40 countries which include many European countries and some from the Middle East and Africa have already booked their participation.

The full programme of the institute can be found on the www.limassolinstitute2022.org website. The delegates will be addressing crucial and current issues such as Disease prevention, basic education, the environment, girl empowerment, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, development of partnerships. The Institute also serves as a forum for networking opportunities, exchange ideas and updates on the developments, initiatives, and priorities of Rotary International on global and regional perspectives.

President of Rotary International Jennifer Jones, the first woman to be elected in this post, will be participating in the Institute. President Jones is a charismatic and inspiring leader and a seasoned Rotarian, , who has served in multiple key roles in Rotary International and the highly acclaimed Rotary Foundation

During her one-year term as President, Jones is focussing on building new relationships and establishing collaborations with organizations that share Rotary’s commitment to driving impact through humanitarian service and to developing leaders around the globe. She has also made Rotary’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion a key part of her presidential platform.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org

Since World War II Rotary’s Charity Foundation has sponsored more than $4 billion in projects throughout the world and additionally, it puts to use approximately 47 million volunteer hours of service each year, serving humanity.

Nearer home, Cyprus Rotary is among the very few organisations that operate across the dividing line of our country. Rotarians from all the communities of Cyprus proudly work together in harmony to serve humanity.

Cypriot Rotary Clubs (RCs) have over the years been instrumental in delivering many projects to meet community needs. The flagship project, is the recent purchase of the equipment for the Childhood Cancer Diagnostic Centre at the Karaiskakio Foundation

This state-of-the-art laboratory, the cost of which was to the tune of $400.000, determines the type of cancer in children and young adults and recommends treatment that minimises collateral damage due to cancer treatment.

The Karaiskakio Foundation offers its services free of charge to all the Cypriot communities, without any discrimination on grounds of religion or ethnicity.

In response to the Covid 19 pandemic, Cyprus Rotary clubs donated in 2020, 4 ICU beds to the Nicosia hospital valued at $108.000 and medical equipment to the Kyrenia hospital valued at $45.000.

Among International personas who served as Rotarians are Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, John F Kennedy, Neil Armstrong, Guglielmo Marconi, Thomas Edison, Walt Disney, and Pope Francis is an active Rotary supporter.

