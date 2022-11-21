Exhibition at the NEU to honour the 39th Anniversary of the TRNC

By Heidi Trautmann…

The ‘Teachers Exhibition’ held at regular intervals at the Near East University was this time dedicated to honour the 39th anniversary of the TRNC.

President Ersin Tatar opened the exhibition in the presence of Prof. Dr. Irfan Suat Günsel, artists and members of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design, and art lovers.

The President spoke of the difficult times since the establishment of the Republic and the importance of freedom and international acceptance. He also spoke of the recent acceptance of the TRNC into the circle of Turkic countries…

“Near East University has staff and academicians from various Turkic states. Numerous exhibitions have been opened in the past by the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design. The works by artists from the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States carry us from history to the future. We are working to strengthen our state and for the independence and freedom of our people.”

The exhibition showed works by the artists and teachers in the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design….. paintings, printings, sculptures of various materials, ceramics

Murad Allahverdiyev – Erdal Aygenç – Fatih Bayram – Rana Emrahova – Erdoğan Ergün – Evrim Ergün – Vedia Okutan Gaydeler – İsmail Gündoğan – Mustafa Hastürk – Serkan İlseven – Sinem Kilinç – Raif Kizil – Aysel Mirkasimova – Gökhan Okur – Mine Okur – Selçuk Yalovali – Yücel Yazgin – Hasan Zeybek

I had the pleasure to meet my old artist friends and discuss with them their new works, a new working style here, a new palette there.

Among the works of the above-mentioned artists a wide collection of works by artists from Turkic countries was on display who had come to work at the Near East University in residence, beautiful and meaningful art works.

I do hope that in the future we will be able to continue to do so in peace and in a better and more stable situation worldwide.

The exhibition is open until 25 November 2022, 08.00-17.00 hrs at the Atatürk Cultural and Congress Centre, Exhibition Hall.

Like this: Like Loading...