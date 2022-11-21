Binatli Condemn Esentepe to the Bin!

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe were brushed aside by an impressive Binatlı team, who on the long return journey back to Güzelyurt will be very happy with all 3 points.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK 0 BİNATLI YSK 2

Saturday, November 19, 2022: AKSA League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather: Cloudy, occasional showers.

A miserable afternoon both weather wise and performance wise by Esentepe whose 5-match unbeaten run came to an end with a convincing defeat at the hands of old rivals Binatlı. Esentepe were woeful in the first half, second best in all aspects, after the break there was an improvement, but their miseries continued when a missed penalty, denying them an opportunity of getting back into the game.

Esentepe were missing 3 “key” players, goalkeeper Onur, striker Semih both injured and leading goal scorer Deniz unavailable. Esentepe however did have Mustafa Söyturk back from a 4-match suspension and he was one of the few players that had a reasonable game for the home team. Semih’s physical presence and Deniz skill and speed were sorely missed, with the big Binatlı defence coping easily with Esentepe attacks.

The visitors settled quickly, winning tackles, first to the ball, players supporting each other with Esentepe looking sluggish and leg weary.

In the 19th minute a fierce free kick from just outside the box taken by Çagdas caused Esentepe keeper Tuğrul an anxious moment as the ball just cleared his crossbar.

With the rain falling steadily the visitors continued to look impressive and it was no surprise that they took the lead in the 26th minute after poor defending from Esentepe. There seemed no danger when a cross from the right found Erdem on the left, he brushed aside poor challenges from Mustafa and Tuğra, getting to the byline before hitting a low cross finding NAZİM ÇANGAR who seemed to have miss hit his shot that deceived Tuğrul before creeping into the net 0-1

A minute later Nevzat was put through on goal on the left, but he sent his effort wide of Tuğrul left hand post as the goalkeeper advanced on him.

The second goal was not too far away in the 39th minute after a handball just outside the Esentepe box, centrally in a dangerous position. The Binatlı Captain SERTAÇ ÖZBİL stepped up and cracked a shot pass the wall and pass the diving Tuğrul. 0-2.

Esentepe were right off the pace, though Kağan Görneili was showing some good touches both on the right and in central midfield. HALF TIME SCORE: 0-2

Binatlı were forced into a change during the break with their top goal scorer Abdurrahman Bengi, who was injured late in the first half was replaced by Darbaz.

Ege Can created a half chance for himself, collecting and turning in the box before sending in a shot past the Binatlı left hand post.

Esentepe Coach Davut had seen enough, hauling off teenagers Salih and Dursun, who were both subdued, replacing them with the vastly experienced pairing of Emek and İlyas.

Esentepe were seeing more of the ball, with Binatlı content to soak up any attacks and rely on quick breakaways.

In one such breakaway in the 58th minute Darbaz fastened onto a long ball and made progress into the box shadowed by Esentepe defender Devran, Goalkeeper Tuğrul reacted quickly diving bravely at the forwards feet, knocking the ball away which fell to Serkan who faced with an open goal, somehow managed to scoop the ball over the bar.

Esentepe missed a great opportunity to pull a goal back, a corner was partially cleared to Mustafa who sent the ball back into the box where Ege Can just managed to get a toe to the ball before he collided with goalkeeper Uğur, both players being injured after the incident. Referee Mustafa had no hesitation in awarding Esentepe a penalty, which was taken by the captain of the day ESER KAN. The normally reliable penalty taker effort was hit straight down the middle where keeper Ügur managed to push the ball away, this was not going to be Esentepe’s day.

Then Esentepe created a few chances bringing goalkeeper Ügur into action with a couple of long shots and Kaan had an effort kicked off the line by Binatlı impressive Captain Sertaç, it wasn’t going to be Esentepe’s day.

Binatlı continued to look dangerous on breakaways and goalkeeper Tuğrul rescued Esentepe again, foiling Nevzat who on a mazy run past defenders was denied by the goalkeeper bravely diving at his feet.

FULL TIME SCORE: 0-2.

SUMMING UP: “A poor day at the office”, missing too many “key players”, teenagers Salih and who both played for the TRNC Young National team in the week looked jaded and tired. The “engine room” of Esentepe Emre and Tuğra, normally couldn’t get enough steam up and were strongly subdued. Positives to be taken out of the match and there were not many was the performances of Kaan and the returning Mustafa Söyturk.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Tuğrul (gk); Mustafa, Sunol (Mersin 80), Devgan, Dorson (Meek 55). Emre, Tughra (Mahut Isolux 80) Salih (İlyas 55); KAĞAN: Esker © (Şahin 70), Ege Can.

Esentepe replacements not used: Burak (gk), Okan, Ismet, Mahmut Şen.

BİNATLI TEAM: Uğur (gk); SERTAÇ ©, Yusuf, Hüseyin, Ersan, Nazim (Süleyman 63), Erdem, Çagdas, Nevzat (Erçin 83), Abdurrahman (Darbaz 46), Mehmet (Serkan 46).

Yellow cards: Emre (Esentepe). Uğur, Nevzat, Süleyman (Binatlı)

Referee: Mustafa Öztugay – average.

Like this: Like Loading...