November 21, 2022

The XII. International Republic Classic Car Rally, organized by North Cyprus Classic and Sports Automobile Club, under the auspices of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was held within the scope of the official celebration activities of the establishment of the TRNC.

This year’s first leg of the slalom races, which has been held every year in November since 2011, was held at Zet Karting Facilities on Saturday 19th November 2022.  The event, where around 40 vehicles, including foreigners living in the TRNC, 1 from Germany, 9 from Istanbul and 1 from Ankara ibn the race, started in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 10.10 a.m on Sunday 20th November.  Prizes were given to the winners of the race, which ended at the Califorian Restaurant on the Maldive Homes site in Esentepe. 

Source: TRNC Public Infromation Office

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Turkish Cypriots are an “indispensable part” of the Turkic world”

Turkish Cypriots are an “indispensable part” of the Turkic world”

November 21, 2022
CyprusScene weekly video review for 19th November 2022

CyprusScene weekly video review for 19th November 2022

November 20, 2022

You may have missed

Rotary International President, Jenifer Jones visited the North

Rotary International President, Jenifer Jones visited the North

November 21, 2022
Turkish Cypriots are an “indispensable part” of the Turkic world”

Turkish Cypriots are an “indispensable part” of the Turkic world”

November 21, 2022
XII. International Republic Classic Car Rally 

XII. International Republic Classic Car Rally 

November 21, 2022
Binatli Condemn Esentepe to the Bin!

Binatli Condemn Esentepe to the Bin!

November 21, 2022
Exhibition at the NEU to honour the 39th Anniversary of the TRNC

Exhibition at the NEU to honour the 39th Anniversary of the TRNC

November 21, 2022
CyprusScene weekly video review for 19th November 2022

CyprusScene weekly video review for 19th November 2022

November 20, 2022
%d bloggers like this: