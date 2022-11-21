The XII. International Republic Classic Car Rally, organized by North Cyprus Classic and Sports Automobile Club, under the auspices of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was held within the scope of the official celebration activities of the establishment of the TRNC.

This year’s first leg of the slalom races, which has been held every year in November since 2011, was held at Zet Karting Facilities on Saturday 19th November 2022.



The event, where around 40 vehicles, including foreigners living in the TRNC, 1 from Germany, 9 from Istanbul and 1 from Ankara ibn the race, started in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 10.10 a.m on Sunday 20th November.



Prizes were given to the winners of the race, which ended at the Califorian Restaurant on the Maldive Homes site in Esentepe.

Source: TRNC Public Infromation Office

