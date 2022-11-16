Şentop: “ UN member states should recognize the TRNC now”

Speaking at the ceremony on Dr Fazıl Küçük Boulevard as part of the 15 November Republic Day celebrations, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) Mustafa Şentop said it is a great pleasure to be in the TRNC, representing the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the TRNC.



In his speech, Şentop stated that Türkiye and the TRNC have been making great efforts for a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue and for peace and stability to prevail in the Eastern Mediterranean region for decades.



Stating that international institutions, especially the UN Security Council, which could not show an effective and solution-oriented presence, encouraged the Greek Cypriots to a deadlock with the decisions taken, Şentop stressed that the Greek Cypriots have left the negotiations inconclusive for decades, deeming the deadlock as a gain, and that they have been wasting time with their distraction tactics.



Stating that from now on it will be possible for the two states to negotiate cooperation between themselves, Mustafa Şentop said, “It is clear that such a solution will contribute to cooperation not only in the Island but also in the Eastern Mediterranean region.”



Şentop stated that the UN member states should recognize the TRNC as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan clearly emphasized at the UN General Assembly and that the recognition of the TRNC would solve the deadlock on the Cyprus issue and added that Türkiye has been exerting efforts towards this purpose with all institutions and organizations.



Noting that the TRNC’s admission as an observer member to the Organization of Turkic States was a concrete first step of these efforts, Şentop emphasized that this decision is a milestone for the the TRNC as well as for Turkic World because, the TRNC obtained this status in an international organization with its constitutional name for the first time.



Underlining that the TRNC will be recognized sooner or later, Şentop said that the Turkish Cypriot people will have a prosperous future and Türkiye will always stand by their side.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

