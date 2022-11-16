President Tatar: “New politics is a very important turning point”

November 16, 2022

TRNC President Ersin Tatar spoke at the ceremony held on Dr Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in Nicosia within the framework of the 15 November Republic Day celebrations. In his speech at the ceremony, President Tatar said that what lies in their hearts is to be able to continue their existence in this land as one of the two sovereign equal communities in Cyprus.Noting that President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the whole world at the UN General Assembly in New York last September that if the sovereign equality of the Turkish Cypriot people in Cyprus and their equal international status are registered, the negotiation processes will be possible, Tatar stated that the embargoes and isolations imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people should be ended. He added that their new policies gained strength with Erdoğan’s call to the international community that it is time for the TRNC to be recognized. Tatar noted that it is very important that the TRNC was unanimously accepted to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an observer status last week in Samarkand in Uzbekistan and said that the foundations of an independent and free TRNC have been strengthened. Tatar thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and all Turkish diplomacy, who made great efforts for such an achievement of the TRNC state. Tatar also conveyed his greetings to the Presidents of Turkic states and thanked them. Referring to the statement from the European Union (EU) following the TRNC’s becoming an observer member of the OTS, President Tatar addressed the EU, which does not deserve any equality for the Turkish Cypriot people, and said that the Turkish Cypriot people are independent and are separate people and that being an observer member of the OTS will open new doors for the TRNC. Saying, “Our way is the way of strengthening the TRNC,” President Tatar emphasized that the determination to maintain an independent, free policy in these lands without being dominated by anyone is clear and unequivocal.  Source: TRNC Public Information Office

