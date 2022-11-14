GAU 2021/2022 International Students Award Night

November 14, 2022

On the 9th of November, 2022 Girne American University in conjunction with the MULTICULTURAL CENTER held an award ceremony in the Spectrum International Congress Hall to honour and award the academic excellence and extracurricular endevours of international students of various faculties in the Girne American University.

List of award categories:

  • ACADEMIC AWARDS- These were issued to the international students with the highest CPGA of the 2021/2022 academic session,
  • SOCIAL AWARDS- These were handed out to sub-categories of talented, Innovative and active student individuals and student
  • APPRECIATION AWARDS- These were awards of gratitude given to highly esteemed individuals within the Girne American University who have shown relentless support, dedication and commitment to the Multi-Cultural Center and international student body at large

About the MULTICULTURAL CENTER:

They are a student organization commisioned by the Girne American University with the mandate of catering for the interests of international students residing in the TRNC, through social events and activities that aid in peacebuilding and cultural representation and integration.

