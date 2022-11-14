Ertuğruloğlu delighted with Organization of Turkic States TRNC news

Statement of H.E. Mr. Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, regarding the admission of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer member



Today is a historic day for Turkish Cypriot People and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. As we are approaching to the 39th Anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, I salute with joy and pride the admission of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to the Organization of Turkic States, which is a rising power.



I would like to express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for their support to the process, which has successfully culminated into the admission of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer member. I also would like to congratulate my Ministry staff for their hard work and efforts in achieving this success.



Obtaining observer status at an international organization with our Constitutional name, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, for the first time, has added a special meaning to this historic day. This successful result is a confirmation of the fact that the new vision put forward by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus together with the Republic of Türkiye, based on two sovereign States regarding the Cyprus issue is rightful, realistic and in harmony with the regional and global conjuncture.



On behalf of the Government of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and on my behalf, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, where Turkish language is spoken and common history, culture and identity are shared. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will do its outmost to bring forward the main goals of the Organization of Turkic States and will work for the success of our common interests, while also working tirelessly to strengthen the cooperation among us.



I hope that this success paving the way towards the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will be beneficial for the Turkish Nation.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

