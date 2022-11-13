Solid Waste Transfer Station Opens Girne

The Girne Municipality Solid Waste Transfer Station, which was built in the Karaoğlanoğlu Industrial Estate Zone and financed by the Municipality of Girne, was opened with a ceremony held on Friday 11th November 2022.

Speaking at the opening, Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, said, the garbage until today had been stored on the ground with the open-air storage system has been transferred to trucks using excavators and sent to the Güngör Dump, 41 kilometers away. Güngördü said that with the new Station, the solid wastes created will be transferred from garbage collection vehicles to large transportation vehicles and transferred to the central storage area. He noted that the facility has been created to co-ordinate waste collection in the region and the amount of waste transferred to Güngör will decrease by 8 to 11 percent.

Güngördü said that the total cost of the facility, built on an area of ​​3,000 square meters, with the construction which started in January and was completed in August, with ramp, environmental asphalting, reinforced concrete, infrastructure, weighbridge, and other components, is approximately 4 million Turkish Lira. He emphasized that the facility is an EU Approved project that complies with EU standards. Reminding that the EU does not contribute to fixed projects on the land, due to the property problem,

Güngördü stated that the EU provided the cost of a modern weighbridge, which is a mobile unit. Güngördü added that they also partnered with the municipalities of Alsancak, Lapta, Çatalköy, and Esentepe for the 700,000 Euro grant they received in the “Transfer Station and Improved Waste Management Services Project” financed by the EU within the scope of the Community Development Fourth Grant Program and carried out by the Municipality of Girne. He noted that various equipment to be used in cleaning works were purchased by the municipalities.

The Mayor explained that the facility will contribute to fuel savings, reduction of road wear, reduction of air pollution, labour and traffic congestion, as well as increasing safety at the landfill, the removal of hazardous wastes, and recovery of recyclable materials. Güngördü said that from now on, instead of 20-30 vehicles a day, 3 vehicles a day will transport household wastes to Güngör and 1 for green waste.

Emphasizing that the station, which will ensure faster and more efficient transfer of waste, is also designed as a recycling facility, and will serve a population of up to 120,000 people. Güngördü said that 66,000 tons of domestic and 22,200 tons of green waste produced annually in the region are collected at this point. Aluminium, plastic, paper, and cardboard will be transported from their source to recycling facilities within the facility.

Expressing that their goal in the future is to contribute to the country’s economy and municipal budget by recycling green waste, with materials such as wood and sawdust. Güngördü emphasized the importance of recycling in the fight against environmental pollution and said that social awareness should be created in the country on this issue.

After the participants opened the facility by throwing waste, such as plastic and paper, into recycling bins, information about the working system of the station was presented.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

