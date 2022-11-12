The Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Commemorated in the TRNC

November 13, 2022

The Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye was commemorated on the 84th anniversary of his death with a ceremony held in front of Lefkoşa Atatürk Monument.

The commemoration ceremony started with the laying of wreaths at the monument at 09:00 am. A minute of silence was observed and the flags were lowered to half-mast followed by the reciting of the national anthem.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

