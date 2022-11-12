SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 4th November 2022

November 12, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford….

It was a very relaxed atmosphere at Hati’s Café, Esentepe for SuMart’s Karaoke on Friday the 11th of November 2022.

There were not many of us tonight with perhaps a few of our swallow karaoke singers, having returned to the UK, but there were enough of us to keep singing all night, and what fantastic singers they were! 

We were honoured to have a special guest tonight, the one and only Chris Elliott from CyprusScene!  He is a newbie to karaoke, but once he had done his 1st song, we could not keep him off the mic, and he was very entertaining, to say the least, and lovely too.

The food Hati had prepared was mouth-watering and very yummy to the delight of those enjoying their meals!

Thank you to Hati, for hosting our event and looking after us so well, and thank you also to our karaoke singers who ventured out into the damp gloomy night and created so much warm fun and laughter with your singing.

We look forward to seeing you again next Friday for Karaoke and do, please book your table and meals with Hati to avoid disappointment.

Susie Q Xxxx

