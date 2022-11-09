Sumart’s Open Mic Night at Hati’s Café on 8th November 2022

Readers ,mail….

Susie L Ford….

We had a brilliant first Sumart’s Open Mic night at Hati’s Café, Esentepe on Tuesday 8th November 2022 when lots of folks turning up with their guitars raring to get started and they just blew us away with their enthusiasm.



There were excellent guitar players from all over Esentepe, Catalkoy, and Alagadi who were German. Canadian, Turkish, English, and Irish and they were so talented with excellent guitar playing and singing.



Hati provided an excellent meal, as usual, with a choice of steak pie or chicken pie served with all the trimmings and homemade gravy which was delicious.

Thank you, Hati. Mike, Robert, Billy, Evie. Steve, Paul, Reiner, Mark, Douglas, Chris, and Randy for joining us, and you were fantastic and thank you also to your wives and friends for their encouragement and support

Thank you to Hati and Cath Gardner for the wonderful meal and for looking after everybody so well.

We will be arranging an Open Mic night once a month at the moment, so do look out for details of future Open Mic Nights on my Facebook page.

Keep Strumming All

Susie Q Xxx

