Children’s Rights Festival in Girne on 19-20 November 2022

Girne Municipality is organizing a Children’s Rights Festival in Bandabuliya on 19-20 November 2022. The program has been prepared to raise awareness about children’s rights and freedoms. It will start at 10:00 am on Saturday, 19 November 2022, and run to the 20th November, World Children’s Day.

A Children’s Equal Rights Workshop, Painting Workshop Banner Making, and Children’s rights-themed Fairy Tale Workshop are planned to be held on the first day, where children will learn about their rights through games. On the same day, Community Development IV projects supported by the European Union will take place. The award ceremony of the painting competition organized for primary school students with the theme of “Principles of Waste Reduction, Reuse, and Recycling”, undertaken as part of the “Transfer Station and Improved Waste Management Services Project”, financed by the Grant Program and carried out by the Municipality of Girne, will also be held.

On the second day of the activities, students of the Cyprus Art, Music, and Ballet School will perform as part of the activities planned to start at 10.30 am on Sunday, 20 November 2022. This will be followed by a children’s party with various competitions and games.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü invites all children to the event to be organized by the Municipality on the occasion of Children’s Rights Day, which will enable children to have fun and raise awareness about their rights.

“We Attach Importance to Child-focused Policies in Our City”

Güngördü pointed out the importance of equal, free and peaceful life for all children, regardless of religion, language, or race. Güngördü stated that Girne Municipality continues to work for all children both in the city and in the region with its child-oriented policies and said, “We are ready to offer all kinds of support so that all children are aware of their rights and live in safety.”

Drawing attention to the importance of children being able to play, receive education and find opportunities for their development, Güngördü noted that 25 workshops were organized for children in 2022 under the umbrella of the Social Life Center. Güngördü stated that Turkish, English, chess, computer, and dance courses are provided for children and that the education and development of children is supported with theatre and painting courses in the Cultural Centre. Noting that he is always ready to provide support to families, he also stated that they work to be with all children in need.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

