Girne Munıcıpalıty Nature Park And Recreatıon Areas Works Contınue

Girne Municipality continues to invest in parks and green areas.

The first phase of the Nature Park and Recreation Area project, which was started to be built in an area of ​​58 thousand square meters (44 decares) leased to the municipality by the Forestry Department, 300 meters south of the ring road on Dr Fazıl Küçük Boulevard, has come to an end.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and BELPAZ Director Erdoğan Tansoy watched the works from their place during his recent visit to the region.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said, “As a result of our meetings and initiatives with the central government, we have included approximately 200 decares of forest land in our municipality’s properties, starting from the east. Our projects in green areas continue. Our work continues in the field on an area of ​​58 thousand square meters (44 decares) on the West Ring Road. We are about to complete the first phase.”

Güngördü said that their aim is to increase the amount of green space per person living in the city, and to provide places where people can breathe, do sports in the fresh air, take a walk, and rest in response to intense population growth and construction.

Güngördü noted that the prepared project will consist of resting areas, viewing areas, sports activity areas, and natural walking paths in the form of pathways with a length of approximately 2 thousand meters (2 km). In the coming days, the Nature Park and Recreation Area will be introduced to the press and public.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

