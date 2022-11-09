FOOTBALL FIREWORKS AT ESENTEPE!

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe provided the “fireworks” which set the Stadium alight with a “dazzling and sparkling” display that destroyed 4th place and in form team Yeniboğaziçi.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 5 YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK 1

Sunday November 5, 2022: AKSA League 1; Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather: Dry, occasional sunny periods, mild.

Ex Esentepe Coach Kiılıç Ali Kahraman didn’t have a happy return to the Stadium, where he was very popular seeing his team completely blown away by a rampant Esentepe performance.

This young Esentepe team have given “fair warning” to other teams in League 1 that they are a team to be feared. When you see that the Esentepe replacement bench contains such good and experience players as the likes of Emek, Eser, Nersin, Ilyas, Mahmut and Okan, most these players will be in the starting line up with other teams.

This performance was even more remarkable with Esentepe goalkeeper Onur, carrying a knee injury which restricts his mobility, clearly crocked he was well protected by his defence.

Yeniboğaziçi are the “form” team, losing only once in their second match they have found goal scoring relatively easy this season.

The visitors came close to opening the scoring in the 8th through their leading goal scorer Turgut who sent in a good header just wide.

The opening 15 minutes were scrappy with the visitors looking useful, Kaan put in Esentepe’s first effort in the 16th minute with a low shot that brought goalkeeper Remzi to his knees.

Referee Ismail angered Esentepe supporters and team in the 20th minute stopping play while the home team were on the attack to allow attention to an injured Yeniboğaziçi player. Kaan led a strong Esentepe protest, getting himself booked in the process.

This incident seemed to have light the “blue touch paper” for Esentepe as they took the lead in the 26th minute when a good cross from by right by Dursun saw Emre at the far post doing well to head back across goal where the tall SEMIH ARSLAN was on hand to head in. 1-0

34 minutes Esentepe should have added a second when a Kaan corner Emre glanced a header wide.

Esentepe were well on top now and deservedly increased their lead in the 40th minute, when Deniz following a good run forced a corner, Salih took it with an out swinger that was met by a bullet header by EMRE MUTLU giving Remzi no chance, a great goal. 2-0.

Yeniboğaziçi almost pulled a goal back in the 43rd minute when substitute Serhat went on a run past 3 players on the right pulling the ball across goal where Ahmet Kusaf beat the advancing Onur but the ball was scrambled off the line by Devran.

Another good chance fail to Yeniboğaziçi in the 44th minute when another good run by Serhat putting the through to Turgut to turn and shoot wide from the edge of the penalty area. HALF TIME SCORE: 2-0

55 minutes after a mistake from Esentepe saw Turgut break down the left he pulled the ball across to Serhat whose shot was blocked by Onur then scrambled away.

The opening 15 minutes saw both sides have chances before Esentepe sealed the match with a third goal in the 67th minute, with a superb breakaway goal with Emre and Deniz combining, before Emre squared the ball across to DENIZ KIBAR to score his 5th of the season. 3-0.

Yeniboğaziçi were looking “shell shocked” with Esentepe sensing this, time and time again the long ball was catching the visitors defence out and Esentepe should have added to their tally.

70 minutes A great Emek through ball saw Deniz again one on one with Remzi, with the goalkeeper blocking his effort.

77 minutes a good header on by Semih put in Emek to run on into the box with a one on one with Remzi, but the Yenibogazici goalkeeper made a great save pushing the ball away for a corner.

82 minutes Emek made amends delivering a through ball to DENIZ KIBAR to run onto and this time beat Remzi as there was no stopping a rampant Esentepe. 4-0.

Yenibogazici had completely lost their defensive discipline and Esentepe looked like scoring with every attack.

85 minutes and it was five following a Salih corner on the right, there was a goalmouth scramble, the ball hitting the bar, rebounding to Devran who was upended and EMEK KIRILMAZ put the penalty away. 5-0

With virtually the last kick of the game, well it was a header brilliantly put away by the dangerous TURGUT KACAR to score a consolation goal for the visitors.

FULL TIME SCORE: 5-1.

SUMMING UP: Never saw this performance coming! Yeniboğaziçi were completely destroyed by this “young “ Esentepe team, on this performance many teams would have ended with the same fate. Really hard to pick a “Man of the Match – so many contenders, Semih, again playing in a withdrawn role, worked hard in defence and attack. Deniz was a constant threat with his speed, scoring twice, Dursun just gets better every match, Tuğra another hardworking performance. EMRE MUTLU another “all action” performance, a great goal and 2 assists just about wins the “Man of the Match”.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Onur (gk); Salih, Devran, Şenol ©, (Nersin 85), Dursun: Tuğra, EMRE: Kaan (Emek 68), Ege Can (Eser 63): Semih, Deniz (Ilyas 85)

Esentepe replacements not used: Burak (gk), Okan, Mahmut Izoğlu, Şahin, Ismet, Mahmut Şen.

YENİBOĞAZİÇİ TEAM ; REMZİcs (gk) : Burçin, Ahmet Arıtas, Barış, Mehmet, Hasan (Ramadan 46), Yıldıray (Hüseyin 85), Doğan (Serhat 18), Ahmet Kusaf (Ahmet Yalcın 60), Çağrı, Turgut.

Yellow cards —-Dursun, Tuğra, Kağan (Esentepe). Yeniboğazici ——Hasan, Çağrı

Referee —-İsmaıl Ercan – has had better matches.

