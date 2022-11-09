Girne Municipality Turkish Classical Music Ensemble concert news

Girne Municipality Turkish Classical Music Ensemble is holding its 25th year concert at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theater on Monday, 14 November and 21 November, at 20:00 pm.

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, it was noted that the concert, which will be held under the direction of Conductor İhsan Gürel, is the 57th concert of the Girne Municipality Turkish Classical Music Ensemble. All music lovers were invited to the concert, which will be open to the public and free of charge.

Arif Sami Toker’s compositions will be performed at the 25th Anniversary concert, and the choir will take the stage under the direction of İhsan Gürel.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that the Municipality’s Turkish Classical Music Choir has reached these days by making sacrifices and working in an amateur way with dedication and effort for 25 years. Thanking everyone who contributed to this concert, Güngördü invited all music lovers to listen to the concert.

You can obtain tickets for the night, in which the conductor, chorists and musicians who contributed to the choir will be honored, at the Girne Municipality New Service Building,

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

