Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend November 11-12-13.

Week 8. Over a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather and now more pleasant conditions to watch a match.

Please find below the fixtures for this coming weekend. The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex-pat locations and those marked **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

MATCHES KICK OFF 2-30pm UNLESS STATED SL = Super League, L1 = League 1

Fri Nov 11 Göçmenköy İYSK v Yenicami ASK **** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium kick off 7-00pm Sat Nov 12 Dogan Türk Birliği v Hamitköy ŞHSK SL Girne 20 Temmuz Merte Adanır Stadium Sat Nov 12 Yeniboğaziçi DSK v Mormeneşke **** L1 Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium Sat Nov 12 Lapta TBSK v Girne Halk Evi **** L1 Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium Sat Nov 12 Maraş GBSK v Yalova SK L1 Famağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium Sat Nov 12 Düzkaya KOSK v Yilmazköy SK L1 Çatalköy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket) Sat Nov 12 Yenierenköy TSK v Dörtyol SK **** L1 Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos Stadium Sun Nov 13 Çetinkaya TSK v Gönyeli SK **** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sun Nov 13 Küçük Kaymaklı v CB Gençlik Gücü **** Derby Match SL Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium Sun Nov 13 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK v Türk Ocak SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium Sun Nov 13 Binatlı v Miracle Karşıyaka ASK **** L1 Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Sun Nov 13 L. Gençler Birliği v Esentepe KKSK **** L1 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium.

