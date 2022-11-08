Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend November 11-12-13.

November 8, 2022

By Richard Beale….

Week 8. Over a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather and now more pleasant conditions to watch a match.

Please find below the fixtures for this coming weekend.  The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex-pat locations and those marked  **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

MATCHES KICK OFF 2-30pm UNLESS  STATED  SL = Super League, L1 = League 1

Fri Nov 11 Göçmenköy İYSK v Yenicami ASK**** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium kick off 7-00pm
Sat Nov 12 Dogan Türk Birliği v  Hamitköy ŞHSK SL Girne 20 Temmuz Merte Adanır Stadium
Sat Nov 12 Yeniboğaziçi DSK v Mormeneşke**** L1 Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium
Sat Nov 12 Lapta TBSK v Girne Halk Evi**** L1 Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
Sat Nov 12 Maraş GBSK v Yalova SK L1 Famağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium
Sat Nov 12 Düzkaya KOSK v Yilmazköy SK L1 Çatalköy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket)
Sat Nov 12 Yenierenköy TSK v Dörtyol SK**** L1 Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos Stadium
Sun Nov 13 Çetinkaya TSK v Gönyeli SK**** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sun Nov 13 Küçük Kaymaklı v CB Gençlik Gücü**** Derby Match SL Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
Sun Nov 13 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK Türk Ocak SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
Sun Nov 13 Binatlı v Miracle Karşıyaka ASK **** L1 Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
Sun Nov 13 L. Gençler Birliği v Esentepe KKSK**** L1 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium.
