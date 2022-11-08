Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend November 11-12-13.
By Richard Beale….
Week 8. Over a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather and now more pleasant conditions to watch a match.
Please find below the fixtures for this coming weekend. The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex-pat locations and those marked **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.
MATCHES KICK OFF 2-30pm UNLESS STATED SL = Super League, L1 = League 1
|Fri Nov 11
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|v
|Yenicami ASK****
|SL
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium kick off 7-00pm
|Sat Nov 12
|Dogan Türk Birliği
|v
|Hamitköy ŞHSK
|SL
|Girne 20 Temmuz Merte Adanır Stadium
|Sat Nov 12
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|v
|Mormeneşke****
|L1
|Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium
|Sat Nov 12
|Lapta TBSK
|v
|Girne Halk Evi****
|L1
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
|Sat Nov 12
|Maraş GBSK
|v
|Yalova SK
|L1
|Famağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium
|Sat Nov 12
|Düzkaya KOSK
|v
|Yilmazköy SK
|L1
|Çatalköy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket)
|Sat Nov 12
|Yenierenköy TSK
|v
|Dörtyol SK****
|L1
|Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos Stadium
|Sun Nov 13
|Çetinkaya TSK
|v
|Gönyeli SK****
|SL
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sun Nov 13
|Küçük Kaymaklı
|v
|CB Gençlik Gücü**** Derby Match
|SL
|Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
|Sun Nov 13
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK
|v
|Türk Ocak
|SL
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|Sun Nov 13
|Binatlı
|v
|Miracle Karşıyaka ASK ****
|L1
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sun Nov 13
|L. Gençler Birliği
|v
|Esentepe KKSK****
|L1
|İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium.