FM Çavuşoğlu: Türkiye rejects Greek Cypriot EEZ delimitation agreements

Çavuşoğlu: “Türkiye doesn’t accept the Greek Cypriot side’s EEZ delimitation agreements”

In his speech regarding the issue of maritime jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that they did not accept the Greek Cypriot side’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) delimitation agreements with Egypt, Lebanon, and Israel, which violated the rights of Türkiye and the TRNC.

Çavuşoğlu made the opening speech of the panel titled “Turkish Foreign Policy in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean” organized by the Politics, Economics, and Society Researches Foundation (SETA).

Mentioning the Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus issue, Çavuşoğlu said that Cyprus is not a Greek or Greek Cypriot island and that the sovereignty of the island was given to the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot people in 1960.

Remarking that Greece and the Greek Cypriot side have attempted to enter the Turkish continental shelf 9 times since 2021, Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Türkiye has not allowed any vessels to enter Türkiye’s EEZ.

Çavuşoğlu reiterated that the “Eastern Mediterranean Conference” proposal is still on the table, and Türkiye will continue to protect the rights of Türkiye and the TRNC in the Eastern Mediterranean with determination.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office



