Environmental Cleanup in Boğaz Picnic Area for Awareness Campaign

350 bags of garbage were collected since it was cleaned 15 days ago when 600 bags of garbage were collected.

The “Transfer Station and Improved Waste Management Services Project” funded by the European Union within the scope of the Community Development Fourth Grant Program and carried out by the Municipality of Girne continues.

Within the project’s scope, a series of activities are held throughout November as part of the “Awareness Raising Campaign”. The campaign started with the “Environmental Cleaning” event held at the Boğaz Picnic area.

In the event, Girne Municipality, Bel Paz Ltd, Karaoğlanoğlu Primary School Grade 5 students, and Foundations Administration members of Girne Kindness Volunteers cleaned the Boğaz Picnic area.

At the beginning of the event, cloth shopping bags were distributed to the students in order to raise awareness about reducing the use of nylon bags in place of plastic bags.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the “Transfer Station and Improved Waste Management Services Project”, financed by the European Union within the scope of the Community Development Fourth Grant Program and carried out by the Municipality of Girne since 2018, in which Alsancak, Çatalköy and Lapta Municipalities are stakeholders, will be completed in 60 months..

Pointing out that the separation and reuse of solid wastes is one of the most important deficiencies in the country by referring to the work and grants made within the scope of the project, Güngördü said that one of the most important parts of the project is to raise awareness by organizing training on environmental awareness.

Emphasizing the importance of educating children with environmental awareness, referring to the proverb “The tree bends when it is old”, Güngördü said that he was happy to see Karaoğlanoğlu Primary School fifth grade students and Girne Kindness Volunteers members at the event.

At the end of the cleaning campaign in the Boğaz picnic area, 350 bags of garbage were collected…

Noting that the best cleaning method is not to pollute and everyone has a duty to protect the environment, Güngördü stated that it is regrettable that the Boğaz Picnic area, which was cleaned 15 days ago and where 600 bags of garbage were collected, is still in the same situation today.

After the event, Güngördü distributed cloth shopping bags to raise awareness of reducing the use of plastic bags to children and underlined that this event would be an important experience for the participating students.

At the end of the cleaning campaign in the Bosphorus picnic area, 350 bags of garbage were collected.

As part of the “Transfer Station and Improved Waste Management Services Project” Awareness Raising Campaign activities, funded by the European Union within the scope of the Community Development Fourth Grant Program and carried out by the Municipality of Girne, and a public sapling planting event will be held in an olive grove.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...